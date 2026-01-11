FG rules out tolling Third Mainland Bridge — Umahi

Lagos, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Federal Government has confirmed that there are no plans to toll the rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, the longest bridge in the city, the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, said on Sunday.

Umahi made the disclosure while speaking to journalists after inaugurating the N40 billion Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera Centre installed on the bridge to enhance security and monitor traffic flow.

“We will not engage in tolling on this bridge because it will add static load and congestion to the structure. It is also located within the town, and tolling would introduce bottlenecks,” Umahi said.

He added that security management would be handled entirely by the police, assuring commuters of a rapid response time of five minutes across the 11-kilometre bridge.

The minister further noted that essential emergency services, including tow vans and ambulances, have been positioned on the bridge to ensure swift intervention in case of accidents or breakdowns.

“We want life to be very smooth and sweet for Nigerians; that is the vision President Bola Tinubu stands for. That is why God brought him in, despite all the challenges,” Umahi said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to safe and efficient transport infrastructure.

The inauguration of the CCTV Centre is part of broader efforts to modernize Lagos’ road network and improve commuter experience while safeguarding motorists and pedestrians on key arteries.

