FG Releases Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Group-Stage Bonuses, Payments Hit Players’ Domiciliary Accounts

Published: Jan 9, 2026

The Federal Government has confirmed that all group-stage bonuses owed to Super Eagles players at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been released and are expected to reflect in the players’ domiciliary accounts within hours.

The clarification was issued by the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, following reports that members of the national team were considering boycotting training sessions and could decline to travel to Marrakesh for their quarter-final clash against Algeria.

In a statement posted on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Uzoka-Anite said the payment issue had been resolved through coordinated action between the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the minister, recent administrative bottlenecks had been addressed to ensure smoother and faster disbursement of players’ entitlements.

“The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have successfully streamlined processes to ensure faster, more predictable disbursements aligned with international best practice,” she stated.

Uzoka-Anite explained that all bonuses earned during the group stage of AFCON 2025 had completed the necessary regulatory procedures and were already cleared for payment.

“All group-stage bonuses were fully released and have now cleared the required regulatory stages,” she said.

She added that a fast-track mechanism had been introduced to meet the players’ preference for foreign currency payments.

“We have implemented a fast-track conversion process to move funds into foreign currency, honouring the players’ preferences,” the minister noted.

Providing an update on the final stage of the transaction, Uzoka-Anite disclosed that payments were already in progress.

“The final transfers to domiciliary accounts are currently in flight. Players can expect these funds to reflect starting today (Thursday) or tomorrow (Friday),” she said.

The minister emphasised that the government’s priority remains the welfare and morale of the Super Eagles as they advance into the knockout phase of the tournament.

“Our focus remains entirely on supporting the team’s welfare so they can maintain their incredible momentum in the knockout rounds. We move forward with one goal: bringing the trophy home,” she added.

The update is expected to ease tensions within the camp and allow the Super Eagles to focus fully on their quarter-final fixture as Nigeria continues its AFCON 2025 campaign.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.