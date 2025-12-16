FG Records Massive ₦30 Trillion Revenue Shortfall in 2025, Finance Minister Reveals

Abuja, Dec. 16, 2025 (Naija247news) – The federal government is facing a severe revenue shortfall in the 2025 fiscal year, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed on Tuesday.

Edun made the revelation while appearing before the House of Representatives Committees on Finance and National Planning during an interactive session on the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

According to the minister, the government had projected total revenue of ₦40.8 trillion to fund the ₦54.9 trillion “budget of restoration,” aimed at boosting economic growth and national development. However, actual performance indicates that revenue for the year is likely to end at just ₦10.7 trillion – a shortfall of over ₦30 trillion.

Edun attributed the gap primarily to underperforming oil and gas revenues, particularly from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Company Income Tax (CIT), as well as weaker-than-expected inflows from other revenue sources.

“The current trajectory indicates that federal revenues for the full year will likely end at around ₦10.7 trillion, compared to the ₦40.8 trillion projection,” he told lawmakers.

The minister added that the government had borrowed about ₦14.1 trillion to partially bridge the deficit, but combined inflows remain far below what is required to fully fund the 2025 budget.

Despite the shortfall, Edun said the government met key obligations through “prudent treasury management,” ensuring that salaries, statutory transfers, and domestic and foreign debt service were paid on time.

On expenditure performance, he noted that capital releases to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in 2024 amounted to ₦5.2 trillion out of a budgeted ₦7.1 trillion, representing 73% performance. Total capital expenditure, including multilateral and bilateral projects, reached ₦11.1 trillion out of ₦13.7 trillion, or 84%.

Edun urged that future expenditure plans tied to oil revenues remain flexible, warning against committing the government to obligations based on projections that have repeatedly fallen short.

“We must be ambitious, but given the experience of the past two years, spending linked to these revenues must depend on the funds actually coming in,” he said.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the MTEF and FSP were developed through extensive consultations with government agencies, the private sector, civil society, and development partners.

Bagudu acknowledged differing views within the Economic Management Team over revenue assumptions, noting that while some advocated conservative projections, others preferred ambitious targets to drive improved performance by revenue agencies.

For the 2026 budget, he said the government retained a target oil production of 2.06 million barrels per day but adopted a more cautious assumption of 1.84 million barrels per day for revenue calculations. Bagudu also called for stronger action to drive revenue-generating agencies.

Earlier, House Finance Committee Chairman, Rt Hon James Faleke, stressed the need for critical analysis of budget assumptions to prevent bloated budgets and ensure proper decision-making for the country’s economic growth.

