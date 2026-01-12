FG Proposes N41bn for Renovation, Furnishing of Nigerian Embassies in 2026 Budget

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Federal Government has proposed over N41 billion in the 2026 budget for the renovation, furnishing, and equipping of 109 Nigerian foreign missions worldwide, The PUNCH reports.

The allocation covers rehabilitation of chanceries, ambassadors’ residences, staff quarters, procurement of official vehicles, and office furniture across Nigeria’s diplomatic outposts.

Breakdowns of the budget show specific allocations including N374 million for Cairo, N380 million for Cotonou, N387 million for Freetown, N391 million each for Port of Spain and New York, N389 million for Ouagadougou and Nairobi, N383 million for Malabo, N386 million for Athens, N388 million for Abidjan, N436 million for Kingston, N384 million for Lome, N376 million for Beijing, N382 million for Bamako, N405 million for Lusaka, N513 million for Algiers, N568 million for Banjul, N379 million for London, N387 million for Johannesburg, and N385 million for Kuwait, among others.

The proposed 2026 allocation represents a reduction from the N53 billion approved for similar purposes in the 2025 budget.

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Bola Tinubu has undertaken a review of Nigeria’s foreign policy, including the recall of 83 ambassadors in September 2023. However, deployment of new envoys has been delayed due to funding constraints, with Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar citing inadequate funds for embassy operations and ambassadorial take-off costs.

In December 2025, the President forwarded an expanded list of 64 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate to fill long-vacant posts. Among them, 34 are career diplomats and high commissioners, while 30 are non-career appointees. Those confirmed are expected to assume duty in 2026, reinforcing Nigeria’s global diplomatic engagement.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the new ambassadors’ postings would strengthen bilateral relations and reposition Nigeria’s foreign missions worldwide.