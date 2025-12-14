FG Projects N1.9tn Revenue from Development Levy in 2026 Under 2025 Tax Reforms

Abuja, Dec. 14, 2025 (NAN) – The Federal Government of Nigeria is projecting to generate about N1.9 trillion from the newly introduced development levy in 2026, marking the first year the revenue will appear in the federal budget after sweeping 2025 tax reforms.

According to the 2026 Budget Call Circular, expected collections from the levy are set to rise to N2.41 trillion in 2027 and N3.13 trillion in 2028, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing non-oil revenue streams in the medium term.

The 4% development levy, imposed on companies’ assessable profits under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, replaces multiple overlapping levies, including the Tertiary Education Tax, NITDA IT levy, NASENI levy, and Police Trust Fund levy. Small companies and non-resident entities meeting specific thresholds are exempt.

Assessable profits are defined as taxable profits before capital allowances and loss relief deductions. The law stipulates that revenue from the levy will be collected into a special account and distributed to designated funds and agencies. The breakdown is as follows:

50% to TETFund

15% to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund

8% each to NITDA and NASENI

4% to the National Board for Technological Incubation

10% to the Defence and Security Infrastructure Fund

5% to the National Cybersecurity Fund

Under the 2026 expenditure tables, N120.75 billion is allocated for recurrent spending, while N1.8 trillion is earmarked for capital projects funded by the levy. Both envelopes are expected to grow in line with revenue projections over the next three years.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), which will replace the Federal Inland Revenue Service under the 2025 Tax Administration Act, will enforce and administer the levy using digital systems and coordinated audits to ensure compliance and efficiency.

Tax authorities emphasise that the levy is not a new or additional tax burden but a streamlined consolidationdesigned to reduce compliance costs, eliminate multiple agency charges, and improve predictability for businesses.

According to FIRS, public confusion has emerged because many taxpayers misinterpret the levy as a new charge. In reality, the development levy simplifies compliance by consolidating existing contributions, including the Tertiary Education Tax, NITDA Levy, NASENI Levy, and Police Trust Fund Levy, into a single, transparent framework.

The Federal Government says the reforms aim to strengthen economic competitiveness, attract investments, and improve fiscal stability, while exempting vulnerable small businesses and non-resident companies.

Over the 2026–2028 period, Nigeria expects to mobilise a total of N7.07 trillion from the development levy, with the funds directed to support education, technology, infrastructure, defence, cybersecurity, and innovation, creating a more predictable and efficient non-oil revenue ecosystem.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.