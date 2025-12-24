FG Orders Security Reinforcement at Dormant Ogoniland Oil Wells Following Yorka Spill

The Federal Government has directed immediate security reinforcement at all dormant oil wells in Ogoniland, Rivers State, to prevent interference and acts of sabotage, following a massive oil spill at the Yorka Oil Field in Kpean community, Khana Local Government Area.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who led a federal delegation to assess the damage, described the incident as a clear case of sabotage. He urged residents to protect their resources and national assets, noting that the affected well had been dormant for over 30 years.

“We have seen the devastation. It is extensive and terrible,” Ribadu said. “Those responsible have worked hard to control the situation and have been able to stop the spill.”

Ribadu confirmed that recovery efforts are ongoing and emphasised that investigations are underway to identify and prosecute those responsible. “We will go after those responsible. This will send a strong message that no one can get away with such acts,” he said.

As part of preventive measures, the NSA said security personnel would be deployed to all inactive oil sites across Ogoniland to forestall future incidents. The federal delegation also engaged with local communities, health centres, and the Federal University of Environment and Technology, placing residents at the centre of response efforts.

Bayo Ojulari, Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), noted that a joint investigation had been carried out and that a second site visit would ensure all issues were properly addressed. Ojulari added that the first step is an asset integrity assessment, followed by planning for remediation, repairs, and safe resumption of production.

Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal described the spill as disturbing but confirmed it had been contained. He highlighted that preventive measures, implemented in collaboration with the NSA, aim to mitigate risks at dormant wells moving forward.

Ribadu commended the Rivers State Government and President Bola Tinubu for their efforts, stating that Ogoniland is undergoing a transformation and that the region’s resources must be protected for the benefit of the community and the nation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.