FG Orders ‘No Work, No Pay’ for Striking JOHESU Members in Federal Hospitals

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Federal Ministry of Health has directed chief medical directors (CMDs) and medical directors (MDs) of federal government hospitals to enforce a “no work, no pay” policy against striking members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

Naija247news gathered that the directive is contained in a circular dated January 8, 2026, signed by Abisola Adegoke, Director of Hospital Services, on behalf of the Coordinating Minister of Health, Ali Pate. The circular emphasised the need to sustain essential medical services despite the ongoing industrial action.

According to Naija247news, the ministry stated that the “no work, no pay” rule will take effect from January 2026 and applies strictly to JOHESU members currently on strike, as well as any other category of staff that may embark on similar action.

The circular directed hospital managements to ensure the uninterrupted provision of critical services, including accident and emergency care, labour wards and intensive care units. CMDs and MDs were authorised to deploy all lawful measures to achieve this, including the engagement of locum staff where necessary.

“You are to ensure that you provide critical services like accident and emergency, labour, and intensive care unit, amongst others, by all legal means, including employment of locum staff,” the circular stated.

Naija247news understands that the ministry also reminded hospital heads that the federal government’s “no work, no pay” law remains in force. They were instructed to enforce the policy strictly on striking JOHESU members beginning from January 2026.

Beyond service delivery, the circular stressed the importance of maintaining safety and order within hospital premises. CMDs and MDs were urged to protect non-striking staff, patients and government property, while ensuring that workers willing to perform their duties are allowed to do so without intimidation or obstruction.

The ministry further directed hospital managements to provide regular updates on the impact of the strike, particularly on service delivery and patient care.

Naija247news reports that JOHESU commenced an indefinite nationwide strike on November 15, 2025. The union cited the Federal Government’s failure to implement the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as the primary trigger for the action.

According to the union, several unresolved welfare and systemic issues affecting health workers also contributed to the decision to down tools. JOHESU has repeatedly accused the government of neglecting agreements reached with health sector unions.

Members of JOHESU include the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions.