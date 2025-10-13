FG Orders ‘No Work, No Pay’ for ASUU Members as Strike Enters New Phase

By Naija247news Education Desk

The Federal Government has directed vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities to enforce the “no work, no pay” policy for members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) participating in the ongoing nationwide strike.

The directive was issued in a circular dated October 13, 2025, signed by Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa, and sent to key officials including the Head of the Civil Service, Pro-Chancellors of federal universities, the Director-General of the Budget Office, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“In line with the provisions of the Labour Laws of the Federation, the Federal Government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action,” the circular stated.

Immediate Actions Required

Dr. Alausa instructed vice-chancellors to:

Conduct roll calls and physical headcounts of academic staff.

Submit detailed reports indicating staff present and performing duties versus those absent due to the strike.

Suspend salaries for lecturers failing to perform official responsibilities during the strike period.

The ministry clarified that members of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), who are not part of the strike, should not be penalized.

The NUC has been tasked with monitoring compliance and submitting a consolidated report to the ministry within seven days.

“Please treat this matter with utmost urgency and a deep sense of responsibility in national interest,” Dr. Alausa added.

ASUU Strike Context

ASUU declared a total and comprehensive warning strike, effective Monday, October 13, 2025. The union’s demands include:

Completion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement.

Release of withheld salaries and arrears.

Funding for revitalisation of public universities.

An end to alleged victimisation of union members in some institutions.

The strike continues to disrupt academic activities in universities nationwide, raising concerns about delayed academic calendars and student welfare.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.