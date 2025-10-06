FG: Nigeria Greater Than PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery Must Be Protected

Naija247news – Abuja (October 6, 2025):

The Federal Government on Monday reiterated that Nigeria’s national interest outweighs any single labour dispute, following the brief disruption caused by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Speaking at the 31st Nigeria Economic Summit (NESG) at the Transcorp Hilton, Vice President Kashim Shettima condemned the industrial action, describing it as an attempt to “hold the whole nation to ransom” over a minor labour disagreement that could have been resolved amicably.

“Aliko Dangote is not an individual; he is an institution. He is a leading light in Nigeria’s economic rejuvenation…we owe it to future generations to jealously protect, promote, preserve, and protect the interest of this great Nigerian,” Shettima said, stressing that Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN and any single person.

The Vice President highlighted the strategic importance of the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery, noting that its success is critical for national economic growth, industrial stability, and global investor confidence. He urged both labour unions and private sector players to adopt patriotism, caution, and collaboration in defining industry-labour relations.

Echoing the government’s stance, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) called for a policy framework to prevent unlawful business shutdowns, saying it is a “national economic imperative” to protect investors, safeguard jobs, and sustain government revenues.

Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his timely intervention, which the company said averted potential disruption to the energy sector. The refinery commended the efforts of senior government officials, including security chiefs and key ministers, for restoring order during the crisis.

“Dangote Refinery is grateful to the President…for his intervention through his ministers and senior officials, which resulted in the abatement of the disruptive actions of PENGASSAN,” the company said in a statement.

The refinery also thanked Nigerians for their overwhelming public support and emphasized that protecting this $20 billion national asset is essential for the country’s long-term industrial and economic security.

The episode underscores the delicate balance between labour rights and national economic interests, highlighting the government’s commitment to safeguarding major investments while promoting industrial harmony.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.