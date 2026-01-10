FG, Niger State Partner to Establish Mass Housing and Agriculture Settlement for Farmers

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 9, 2026 (NAN)The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Niger State to provide mass housing and agriculture settlements for farmers, in a project aimed at enhancing food security, rural development, and economic productivity.

The MoU was inked on Friday in Abuja, with Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of State for Finance, signing on behalf of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), while Niger Governor Mohammed Bago signed for the state.

Under the agreement, Niger State will allocate 100,000 hectares of land for the establishment of the farm estate, the first of its kind in Nigeria. Key partners include MOFI, Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and Niger Foods Limited.

Dr. Uzoka-Anite described the initiative as a settlement framework for farmers, designed to strengthen agricultural value chains, improve livelihoods, and encourage youth participation in agriculture. She noted Niger was deliberately chosen due to its agricultural potential and the challenges facing rural communities, including insecure settlements, rural-urban migration, and poor infrastructure.

“This project will provide structured, secure, and well-planned housing for farmers, strategically located to support production, storage, processing, and market access,” she said, adding that the settlements would enhance productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve security.

The minister emphasized the innovative public-private financing model, leveraging government assets and private investment to ensure sustainability, transparency, and shared risk. She added that the project would generate jobsin agriculture, agro-processing, renewable energy maintenance, logistics, construction, and community services, while stimulating local industries such as cement, steel, and transportation.

MOFI’s role is strategic, providing expertise in asset optimisation, project structuring, and private capital mobilisation. The settlements will be functional, cost-effective, and aligned with the income realities of farmers and low-to-middle income earners, with transparent allocation mechanisms, renewable energy solutions, access roads, water infrastructure, and environmentally responsible building practices.

Governor Bago hailed the project as a milestone for Niger State’s agricultural programme, noting the land allocation will allow for mechanised farming, grazing reserves, and a rail corridor linking Minna to Abuja. Certificates of Occupancy for the land are expected to be presented to the minister on Monday.

The initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, reflecting cooperative federalism, strategic alignment, and commitment to inclusive economic development.