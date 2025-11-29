“FG: MDGIF Invests ₦287bn in 62 Gas Projects, Catalyses $500m Private Investment”

ABUJA, Nov. 13, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government says the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has injected over ₦287 billion into 62 gas infrastructure projects across Nigeria, engaging 16 companies as of October 2025.

Mr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja. Represented by the authority’s Legal Adviser and Secretary, Dr. Joseph Tolorunse, Ahmed spoke at the maiden conference of the Energy Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN), marking the fourth anniversary of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The conference was themed, “Four Years of the PIA: Achievements, Gaps and the Road Ahead.”

Ahmed said the fund had catalysed an additional $500 million in gas infrastructure investment through a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to expand energy access and drive economic growth.

“The past four years have witnessed significant strides in regulatory reform, operational efficiency, and transparency in the midstream and downstream sectors,” Ahmed said. He noted that NMDPRA had gazetted 18 regulations, automated key processes to ease business operations, and facilitated an increase in crude supply to domestic refineries from 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 to over 40,000 bpd in 2025.

Refined product output has also surged, with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) production rising from 1.3 billion litres in 2024 to 3.8 billion litres in 2025. Key projects supported under the PIA framework include UTM Offshore Floating LNG, NLNG Train 7, the AKK and OB3 gas pipelines, Indorama Fertilizer Plant, Waltersmith Refinery expansion, and Supertech’s methanol project.

Ahmed added that NMDPRA had issued 10 gas distribution licences covering 692km of pipelines with a combined capacity of 712 million standard cubic feet per day and granted 23 refinery establishment licences projected to add over 850,000 bpd to national refining capacity.

He highlighted the development of Gas Trading and Settlement Regulations, which enabled the licensing of Nigeria’s first gas trading exchange in May 2025. On market stability, he said NMDPRA’s regulatory oversight had ensured steady product supply nationwide, maintaining sufficiency levels between 12 and 48 days and eliminating fuel shortages.

Acknowledging ongoing challenges, such as regulatory overlaps, Ahmed said the authority continues to leverage the PIA to attract private investment and ensure a level playing field. He expressed optimism that the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery, modular refineries, and completion of major gas infrastructure would further expand domestic refining capacity and energy access.

“Together, we can build a sector that powers homes, industries, and most importantly, hopes and opportunities for generations to come,” Ahmed said.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.