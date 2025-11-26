FG may seize Dana Air assets to refund passengers, travel agents, says Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, says the federal government may move to seize the assets of Dana Air to ensure refunds for passengers and travel agents whose funds remain trapped. Keyamo made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja during the ministry’s fourth-quarter stakeholders’ engagement themed “leveraging public feedback to drive excellence in aviation services”.

The minister said he would instruct the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to investigate the status of pending refunds and determine why affected passengers have not been compensated. He noted that Dana Air’s suspension was a critical safety decision taken to prevent a potential disaster, stressing that safety outweighed any commercial considerations.

Keyamo revealed that the administration received damning reports on Dana Air’s safety records and operational deficiencies during a review of the airline’s status. While the NCAA had already decided to ground the airline, he urged the authority to act swiftly on the findings to protect passengers.

According to him, the situation presented a clear choice between safety and disaster, adding that the reports showed alarming lapses that endangered Nigerian travellers. He said the lives of passengers could have been at risk if the airline continued operations.

The minister also directed Chris Najomo, acting director-general of the NCAA, to determine a clear process to refund passengers and ticket agents who paid for flights now suspended. He said Najomo must “dig deep” to recover funds owed.

Keyamo stated that any individuals or entities connected to Dana Air seeking to return to aviation under any guise must settle all outstanding debts first. He added that authorities may consider liquidating the airline’s assets to compensate affected Nigerians, insisting that Dana Air cannot escape its obligations.

Dana Air was suspended on April 24, 2024, following a runway incident in Lagos. Two days later, Keyamo disclosed that internal reports conducted years earlier had already deemed the airline unfit to fly, prompting the government’s decisive action.

Keyamo also announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved special funding for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to acquire essential equipment. The new financing structure removes NAMA’s procurement from the annual budget cycle, enabling faster upgrades.

NAMA DG Ahmed Farouk, represented by John Tayo, director of air traffic services, said the agency now operates a fully functional flight calibration unit for validating instrument approach procedures. Farouk added that NAMA has reached agreements with Sierra Leone and Liberia to support calibration services in accordance with ICAO standards.

He confirmed that night operations—up to 10 pm—have been approved for the airports in Owerri, Enugu, Yola, and Ilorin, following stakeholder requests for extended working hours beyond Lagos and Abuja. Ad-hoc approval has also been granted to Air Peace for flights to Anambra and Asaba.

Farouk noted that NAMA is prepared to grant further extensions based on capacity and Keyamo’s directive, ensuring seamless operations across the designated airports.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.