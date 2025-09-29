FG Makes Thesis Submission Mandatory for NYSC Participants

29, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Federal Government has introduced a new directive making it mandatory for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) participants to submit their thesis or project reports as part of the mobilization process. This move aims to promote transparency, reduce duplication, and support researchers and innovators in Nigeria.

A New Requirement

The directive, signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, invokes Sections 2(4)(4) and 16(1)(C) of the NYSC Act and takes effect from October 6, 2025. All prospective NYSC members, including graduates from Nigerian and foreign institutions, are required to deposit their academic outputs into the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) platform. The NERD platform is designed to digitize and preserve academic outputs from Nigerian graduates.

Quality Assurance and Monetization

The submission process serves as a quality assurance check, encouraging better supervision from lecturers and improving the overall standard of academic work. Additionally, the policy introduces an academic output monetization scheme, allowing students and lecturers to earn lifetime royalties from deposited works. Institutions are required to establish local digital repositories to support compliance, and key government data agencies are expected to provide technical support through data-sharing interfaces.

Implementation Challenges

The implementation of this policy may pose some challenges, particularly for institutions with limited resources. Ensuring that all institutions have the necessary infrastructure to support the NERD platform will be crucial to the success of this initiative. Additionally, there may be concerns about the potential for intellectual property theft or plagiarism, which will need to be addressed through robust security measures.

Benefits for Nigerian Academia

Despite the potential challenges, the benefits of this policy for Nigerian academia are significant. The NERD platform will provide a centralized repository of academic outputs, making it easier for researchers to access and build upon existing knowledge. This, in turn, is expected to drive innovation and advancement in various fields, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic and social development.

The new directive is set to have a significant impact on the academic landscape in Nigeria, promoting transparency and innovation. While some may see this as an added requirement, it is expected to improve the quality of academic work and provide opportunities for students and lecturers to benefit from their research. As the policy takes effect, it will be interesting to see how it shapes the future of academic research in Nigeria.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.