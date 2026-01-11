FG inaugurates N40bn CCTV Centre on Third Mainland Bridge

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Federal Government on Sunday inaugurated the N40 billion Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Centre on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, aimed at enhancing security, monitoring traffic, and safeguarding one of Nigeria’s busiest roadways.

The project, executed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), was commissioned during an official ceremony attended by the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi.

Speaking at the event, Umahi said the current administration inherited a “very terrible” Third Mainland Bridge, along with Carter Bridge and Iddo Bridge, with significant deterioration both above and below water level.

“When we came on board in 2023, we met a very terrible Third Mainland Bridge. The president directed total re-evaluation and rehabilitation, including resurfacing and changing the expansion joints. Lagosians are very happy with the quality of work delivered,” Umahi said.

He thanked CCECC for completing the project and confirmed that the ministry would hand over a surveillance boat and two Hilux vans to the police for monitoring activities on the bridge. “This project provides a lay-by for security operations and allows us to oversee everything on the bridge,” he added, urging motorists to respect traffic rules and avoid speeding.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olufemi Dare, said the centre is the first of its kind in Nigeria, capable of monitoring both the underwater infrastructure and the bridge itself. “We have a boat for surveillance, two Hilux vans, 240 solar panels, fully air-conditioned control rooms, 10 inverters, a 300KVA transformer, a standby generator, and multiple monitoring screens,” Dare said.

Dare also disclosed that 1,268 solar streetlights were included in the project, alongside a borehole for operational support. The total contract sum was N40.17 billion, with N36 billion already paid to the contractor.

“This is the first stage of commissioning. We will return to inaugurate the extension of the bridge upon completion,” Dare said, praising President Bola Tinubu for the provision and Umahi for ensuring strict adherence to due process.

The CCTV Centre represents a major step in modernizing Lagos’ transport infrastructure, combining security, traffic management, and innovative surveillance technology to improve safety for commuters.