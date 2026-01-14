FG Honours Fallen Army Commander, Others for Gallantry as Nation Remembers Heroes

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Federal Government has conferred prestigious national honours on serving and retired officers of the Nigerian Army, including the late Brigadier General Musa Uba, in recognition of outstanding gallantry, sacrifice and unwavering service to the nation.

Naija247News reports that the honours were presented during the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Gala Night held on Tuesday at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, as part of activities marking Nigeria’s annual remembrance of fallen heroes.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele. According to the statement, Brigadier General Uba, who was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in Borno State, was posthumously awarded the Gallantry Award for leading troops from the front and displaying uncommon bravery in the face of danger.

Naija247News gathered that the senior officer lost his life in November 2025 after terrorists ambushed Nigerian troops along the Damboa Road axis near Wajiroko while they were transporting military equipment.

At the ceremony, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, received the Service and Sacrifice Award for what the government described as his selfless leadership and decisive role in counter-insurgency and internal security operations across several theatres nationwide.

Other senior officers recognised under the Service and Sacrifice category include the Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Abdulsalami Enesi Abubakar, and the former General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major General Faruk Mijinyawa, for their operational leadership and dedication to duty.

Naija247News understands that Brigadier General Usman Ahmad was honoured with the Mission Success Award for his critical role in repelling repeated terrorist attacks and sustaining operational effectiveness under intense pressure in conflict zones.

In the innovation category, Colonel Ibrahim Mohammed Gero received an award for developing a redesigned ballistic gunboat deployed in support of Operation DELTA SAFE, significantly enhancing security operations in the Niger Delta region.

The statement further revealed that late Colonel B. Umaru was posthumously honoured with the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Excellence Award for his contributions to Operation HADIN KAI, while late Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Ebisingha Alari received the Fallen Heroes Award for his role in counter-terrorism operations in the North-East.

In the veterans’ category, former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd.), was presented with the Legacy (Service and Sacrifice) Award for reforms undertaken during his tenure between 2015 and 2021 and his subsequent diplomatic service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic.

Speaking at the event, President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, charged the Armed Forces to remain disciplined, loyal and united, describing them as custodians of Nigeria’s democracy. He also announced two new initiatives aimed at honouring soldiers, the Thank-A-Soldier Electronic Wall and the My Nigerian Hero Campaign, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting the military in the pursuit of lasting peace.