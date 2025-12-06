FG hands over IDP facility to Abia

The Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation (PCFRR) has handed over a newly completed Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) facility to the Abia State Government. The centre, situated at Mgbarakuma-Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area, was officially transferred on Saturday.

PCFRR representative, Mr. Onimode Haruna, presented the keys and documents to Dr. Sunday Jackson, Executive Secretary of the Abia State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). Haruna expressed satisfaction with the project’s completion and urged the state to ensure proper utilisation, maintenance and security of the facility.

The project, executed by Vickel Global Resource Limited, is one of the committee’s intervention efforts across 24 states. Initially abandoned, it was later reassigned to a new contractor to ensure completion. The IDP centre is designed to provide shelter for residents displaced by flooding and other disasters.

Responding on behalf of the state government, Jackson thanked the committee for selecting Abia as a beneficiary and ensuring the project reached completion. He assured that the facility would serve its intended purpose and commended Gov. Alex Otti for providing the enabling environment that supported smooth project execution.

Project consultant Mr. Basil Okoli and resident supervisor Mr. Donatus Kamalu confirmed that all specifications were fully met, stressing that immediate use of the facility is necessary to prevent vandalism. Representative of the contractor, Mr. Ezekiel Francis, appreciated the committee for the opportunity and acknowledged the state government’s support throughout the contract period.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.