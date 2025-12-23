FG fulfils housing, land pledges to Super Eagles for 2023 AFCON feat

Calabar, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has expelled the impeached former state chairman, Mr. Alphonsus Eba, and upheld the suspension of State Special Leader Dr. Juliet Diwa, the party confirmed on Monday.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cross River APC Caretaker Committee held at the party’s secretariat in Calabar. Mr. Ekum Ojogu, chairman of the committee, explained that the expulsions were based on Article 21.5(v) of the APC Constitution, as amended in 2022, which mandates automatic expulsion of members who initiate legal action against the party without exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

“The provision mandates automatic expulsion of any member who institutes legal action against the party without exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanisms,” Ojogu said.

Mr. Eba was earlier impeached by party members on allegations of misconduct and withholding salaries from party stakeholders. Following his legal challenge against the party, the committee concluded that the action triggered automatic expulsion under the APC Constitution.

The committee also addressed allegations against Dr. Juliet Diwa, who serves as the State Special Leader. Diwa was accused of gross misconduct at ward level, including an alleged assault on Ward Chairman Mr. James Abang. After reviewing a letter from Boki Local Government Area, the committee upheld her suspension pending the outcome of the party’s disciplinary committee proceedings.

“Our actions are guided by the APC Constitution and are necessary to ensure discipline and adherence to internal processes,” Ojogu said.

The Caretaker Committee reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, party discipline, and strict compliance with the APC Constitution, stressing that maintaining party integrity is paramount.

The moves signal the party’s determination to enforce accountability and uphold governance standards at all levels, even as internal disputes continue to challenge party cohesion across the state.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.