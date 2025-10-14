Menu
FG Drops Mathematics Requirement for Arts and Humanities Courses in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Government has removed Mathematics as a compulsory requirement for students seeking admission into Arts and Humanities programs in Nigerian tertiary institutions. The policy change, announced by the Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday, is designed to reduce unnecessary barriers while maintaining academic standards.

According to ministry spokesperson Folasade Boriowo, the revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions now apply to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and Innovation Enterprise Institutions across the country.

Under the new framework:

  • Universities: Five credit passes including English Language are required; Mathematics remains mandatory only for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.
  • Polytechnics (ND Level): Four credit passes, with Mathematics needed only for science-related programs.
  • Polytechnics (HND Level): Five credit passes, including Mathematics, for all programs.
  • Colleges of Education (NCE Level): English Language is mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, while Mathematics is required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programs.

The ministry stressed that the move aims to make Arts and Humanities more accessible while ensuring quantitative rigor is preserved in Science and Technical fields. The changes also align Nigeria’s education system with global best practices, supporting a diverse and skilled workforce.

Education experts have welcomed the adjustment, describing it as a progressive step toward inclusive education that encourages students to pursue their preferred disciplines without unnecessary stress.

This policy is part of ongoing reforms to modernize tertiary education in Nigeria, balancing accessibility with academic excellence.

 

 

