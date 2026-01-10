FG Directs April Completion for 7th Axial Road Sandfilling

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 10, 2026 (NAN) The Federal Government has directed the contractor handling construction of the Seventh Axial Road, linking Dangote Refinery in Lagos State to Sagamu in Ogun State, to complete sandfilling by April 2026.

The directive was given by Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, during an inspection of the project on Saturday in Lagos.

“I want to see a situation in which we have completed all the filling with sand, then we will start the concrete structure, but not the pavement,” Umahi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 25km dual carriageway is a proposed route for cargo evacuation from Lekki Deep Sea Port, and the corridor will also host the proposed Lagos State International Airport.

The project is being executed by China Harbour Engineering Company, with 30 per cent counterpart fundingprovided by the Federal Government for Lots One and Two, while the contractor is expected to mobilise 70 per cent foreign loans in dollars.

Umahi stated that the road would be tolled when completed, and emphasised that ongoing clearing work alone does not constitute significant progress.

“The major aspect of the work is the sandfilling, and the right procedure must be followed. Concrete pavement is expected to start in November,” he said.

He further instructed the resident engineer to ensure that within two weeks, 90 per cent of equipment listed in the bid document is on site and that sand dredging begins immediately.