FG denies siting gold refinery in Lagos

Abuja, Jan. 18, 2025 (NAN) – The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has rejected claims by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that a gold refinery was sited in Lagos in violation of the federal character principle.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Segun Tomori, Special Assistant to the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Dele Alake, described the allegations as “untrue and misleading.” He clarified that the Minister had made no announcement regarding a government-owned gold refinery in Lagos or elsewhere.

“The Minister was very clear, concise, and emphatic that the proposed refinery inauguration pertains to privately-owned facilities, with other refineries under development across the country,” Tomori said.

According to the ministry, the newly established Lagos refinery is a private initiative led by Kian Smith, a company owned and managed by Ms. Nere Emiko, aimed at developing Nigeria’s local gold industry through innovation and value addition.

Tomori emphasized that the Federal Government does not dictate the location of private mining operations, allowing companies to implement strategies that ensure profitability and operational efficiency.

He highlighted that the refinery aligns with the government’s value-addition policy, designed to curb raw mineral exports and promote local processing, manufacturing, and job creation. Similar initiatives include the $600 million lithium plant and $400 million rare earth plant in Nasarawa State, as well as a $200 million ASBA lithium plant in Abuja.

“The Lagos gold refinery and other private projects reflect the effectiveness of our sector reforms,” Tomori said, noting that the policies have fostered a favorable environment for private investors over the past two years, generated foreign capital inflows, and created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

He urged the NEF to support the government’s efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build a stronger, self-reliant economy that meets the needs of all Nigerians.