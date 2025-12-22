FG Declares Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year Public Holidays – Tunji-Ojo Urges Peace and Unity

The Federal Government has officially declared Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025, as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day. Additionally, Thursday, January 1, 2026, has been designated as a public holiday to celebrate the New Year.

The announcement came in a statement on Monday from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In the statement, Tunji-Ojo encouraged Nigerians to reflect on the values of love, peace, humility, and sacrifice associated with the birth of Jesus Christ. He also urged citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, to pray for peace, improved security, and national progress during the festive season.

The minister further advised Nigerians to remain law-abiding and security-conscious while celebrating, extending warm greetings to all.

“The Federal Government has declared Thursday, 25th December 2025; Friday, 26th December 2025; and Thursday, 1st January 2026 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations respectively,” the statement read.

“The Christmas season and the New Year present an opportunity for Nigerians to strengthen the bonds of unity, show compassion to one another, and renew our collective commitment to nation-building. The Minister wishes all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.