FG considers lagoon backfilling to replace 3km bridge on Lekki Deep Seaport access road

The Federal Government has announced that it is reviewing plans to fill a non-flowing lagoon as an alternative to constructing a three-kilometre bridge on the ongoing Lekki Deep Seaport–Epe–Ijebu-Ode access road project.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the project site on Sunday, citing ongoing discussions with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Dangote Group, and the Lagos State Government on a possible redesign of that section. According to him, the project remains firmly on schedule and is expected to be completed within 21 months.

Umahi explained that the 50-kilometre road consists of two 25-kilometre carriageways, each with three lanes, and features major bridges measuring 3.5km and 2.4km. The access road is designed to improve connectivity to the Lekki Deep Seaport and enhance transportation efficiency across the region.

The Minister highlighted a number of challenges being addressed, including a shrine located along the project corridor, which he said must be removed to avoid delays. He noted that he would personally intervene if the host community fails to take action. He also referenced concerns around gas pipelines supplying the Dangote Refinery and the Lekki Free Zone, adding that consultations with community stakeholders form part of the project’s strategy.

Umahi revealed that the Federal Government has already paid 30% of the project cost, while CHEC will finance the remaining 70% under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Finance (EPC+F) arrangement. The loan repayment structure will rely on tolls once the road is operational.

Expressing confidence in CHEC’s capacity, Umahi cited the company’s track record on major infrastructure developments, including the Lekki Deep Seaport and the Keffi–Makurdi Super Highway. CHEC Managing Director, Jason Wang, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering a high-quality project, while government officials emphasized the presence of stringent transparency measures to ensure proper oversight.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.