FG Brokers Peace as PENGASSAN Agrees to End Strike at Dangote Refinery After 800 Job Cuts

The Federal Government on Tuesday announced that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has agreed to suspend its strike against Dangote Petroleum Refinery, following two days of high-level reconciliation meetings in Abuja.

The talks, convened on September 29 and 30, 2025, by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, brought together senior government officials, security agencies, management of Dangote Group, and representatives of organised labour.

The industrial action, which had threatened to disrupt fuel supply nationwide, stemmed from the disengagement of more than 800 refinery workers, a move the company described as part of an “ongoing reorganization.”

In a communiqué released at the end of deliberations, Dingyadi confirmed that PENGASSAN’s directives to halt gas supply and withdraw services were strictly in protest of the mass layoffs.

“The management of Dangote Group shall immediately start the process of redeploying the disengaged staff to other companies within the Group, with no loss of pay,” the Minister disclosed.

The government further assured workers that no employee would be victimised for participating in the strike, while stressing that unionisation remains a legal right guaranteed under Nigerian labour law.

In response, PENGASSAN agreed to initiate the process of calling off the strike in good faith, signalling an end to one of the most heated labour disputes in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector in recent years.

Analysts say the resolution is critical to stabilising the refinery’s operations at a time when Nigeria is banking on the facility to ease fuel import dependence and strengthen the local energy value chain.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.