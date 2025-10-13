FG: All pending demands were met, ASUU strike is needless

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has declared that the federal government has fulfilled all outstanding demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and has called on the union to immediately suspend its two-week warning strike, which began on October 13.

Naija247news gathered that Alausa made this known during an interview on Channels Television, where he described the strike action as unjustifiable, considering that the government has already taken significant steps to meet ASUU’s requests.

Naija247news reports that the minister stated, “I do not see reasons why they have gone on this strike. I can tell you today that all demands of ASUU have been met.”

According to Naija247news, the minister outlined several financial and administrative measures already implemented by the government. These include the payment of N50 billion in earned academic allowances, resolution of postgraduate supervision allowances (now being handled by institutions), and the release of N50 billion out of the N150 billion allocated under the 2025 NEEDS Assessment fund.

“The remaining N100 billion will be released in tranches,” he added.

Naija247news understands that Alausa also addressed pending promotion arrears, saying they have been scheduled for payment under the 2026 appropriation budget. On the controversial 25/35 percent wage award, he clarified that it remains unpaid for all public servants but is expected to be included in the 2026 budget.

On negotiations over conditions of service, Naija247news reports that the federal government presented a counter-proposal to ASUU on October 10, but the union allegedly proceeded with the strike without responding.

Alausa also explained that the government’s inability to meet ASUU during its three-week ultimatum period was due to the absence of negotiation committee chairman, Ali Ahmed, who was on a religious pilgrimage and had personal issues to address abroad.

“Ali was on lesser Hajj for two and a half weeks and had some family issues to deal with in Egypt,” he said.

Naija247news understands that the government will not pay the full three-month salary arrears from the eight-month ASUU strike in 2022. Alausa said the Tinubu administration had only promised and paid 50 percent of that period, fulfilling a prior commitment made during the campaign.

He further noted that issues relating to third-party deductions and remittances to ASUU have been resolved, with implementation now handled at the university level.

Alausa assured parents across the country that the government remains committed to uninterrupted academic activities in public universities.

“Let me assure the parents of the students that we are doing everything humanly possible to keep your children in school,” he said. “In the last two and a half years, there has been no strike, and this is due to our active and proactive engagement with the union.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.