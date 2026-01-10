Fela’s Legacy Is Non-Negotiable: Stop Comparing Wizkid With My Father, Seun Kuti Blasts Fans

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Afrobeats singer and activist Seun Kuti has criticised fans of Grammy-winning artiste Wizkid for what he described as the disrespectful and ignorant habit of calling the star the “new Fela.”

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, Seun Kuti warned Wizkid’s supporters to stop dragging the name of his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, into online music debates and fan wars.

According to Kuti, repeatedly comparing contemporary pop stars to Fela shows a lack of understanding of the depth, ideology and historical significance of the Afrobeat legend.

“Keep Fela’s name out of your mouths. Why must you always find a way to bring Fela into your discussions?” he said.

Seun accused some fans of trying to appropriate Fela’s identity for modern pop culture arguments, only to backtrack when the comparison no longer suited their narrative.

“You tried to claim that your artiste is the new Fela. When you realised the shoes were too big to fill, you turned around,” he added.

The singer said the disrespect did not come from ideological opposition, which he could at least understand, but from “complete ignorance.”

He also condemned the culture of rivalry among music fans, urging them to focus on enjoying art rather than fuelling unnecessary conflict.

“If the music fulfils your spirit, you won’t need to surround it with drama,” Kuti said, arguing that meaningful art should inspire reflection and calm, not social media battles.

Seun Kuti emphasised that Fela’s legacy is non-negotiable, warning Wizkid’s fans to permanently exclude his father’s name from fan conflicts.

He recalled previous clashes with Wizkid’s supporters and stressed that his family continues to honour Fela’s impact on music and activism through platforms such as Felabration, the annual festival celebrating Afrobeat culture and resistance.