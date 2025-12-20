Fela Kuti, Whitney Houston, Paul Simon to Receive 2026 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 (Naija247news) –

Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, American pop icon Whitney Houston, and singer-songwriter Paul Simon will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2026 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced on Friday, placing African music heritage at the centre of global recognition.

They will be joined by Cher, Carlos Santana, and Chaka Khan, completing a diverse slate of artists whose careers reshaped popular music across continents and generations. For Nigeria and Africa, Fela Kuti’s inclusion underscores the enduring global impact of Afrobeat as both a musical and political force.

The honours will be presented during the Grammys’ Special Merit Awards Ceremony on Saturday, January 31, 2026, a day ahead of the main awards show. The 2026 Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1.

In addition, Bernie Taupin, Eddie Palmieri, and Sylvia Rhone were named Trustees Award recipients for their behind-the-scenes contributions to music and the industry, while the Technical Grammy Award will go to John Chowning, credited with discovering frequency modulation (FM) synthesis in 1967—a breakthrough that transformed modern music production.

Last year’s Lifetime Achievement honorees included Prince, The Clash, Frankie Beverly, Roxanne Shanté, Frankie Valli, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Taj Mahal.

For Nigerian audiences, Fela Kuti’s recognition arrives amid a renewed global embrace of African sounds, with Afrobeat and Afrobeats continuing to shape contemporary music worldwide—cementing Fela’s legacy not only as a cultural revolutionary, but as a permanent pillar of global music history.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.