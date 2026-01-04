Federal Government Withdraws Criminal Charges Against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The federal government has formally withdrawn the criminal charge filed against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Naija247news gathered that the withdrawal followed the filing of a notice of discontinuance in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025 between the federal government and Akpoti-Uduaghan at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to court documents sighted by Naija247news, the notice of discontinuance was dated December 12, 2025, and filed pursuant to Sections 108(1), 108(2)(a) and 108(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“The Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation intends to discontinue proceedings in this matter,” the notice read.

Naija247news understands that the document was signed by M.B. Abubakar, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, alongside Aderonke Imana, an Assistant Chief State Counsel in the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

According to Naija247news, the filing was made on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who holds the constitutional authority to initiate or discontinue criminal proceedings on behalf of the federal government.

Court records further show that the notice of discontinuance was received and officially endorsed by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on December 15, 2025. Naija247news reports that the document was subsequently certified as a true copy by the court registry on December 18, 2025.

The withdrawal of the charge effectively brings an end to the criminal proceedings against the Kogi Central senator, although the specific details of the original charge were not restated in the notice.

Naija247news understands that the development comes amid a broader legal backdrop involving high-profile disputes between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

On Thursday, Akpabio publicly disclosed that he had instructed his legal team to withdraw all court cases he instituted against individuals over alleged defamation.

According to Naija247news reports, the Senate President had, in December 2025, filed a N200 billion defamation suit at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja against Akpoti-Uduaghan. The suit followed sexual harassment allegations made against him by the senator.

The withdrawal of the criminal charge by the federal government has sparked renewed public interest, particularly given the timing and the ongoing legal and political tensions surrounding the parties involved.

Naija247news gathered that while no official explanation was given for the decision to discontinue the case, the move aligns with the Attorney-General’s constitutional discretion to review and terminate prosecutions in the public interest.

Legal observers say the development underscores the significant role of prosecutorial discretion within Nigeria’s criminal justice system, especially in politically sensitive cases.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Akpoti-Uduaghan nor officials of the Federal Ministry of Justice had issued a formal public statement on the withdrawal. However, the decision marks a major legal relief for the senator and effectively closes the chapter on the federal criminal case against her.

