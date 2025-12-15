By Vivian Emoni – Abuja, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN)

Nigeria’s Federation Account has recorded a robust growth of N23.06 trillion within the first ten months of 2025, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has disclosed.

The RMAFC Chairman, Dr. Mohammed Shehu, announced the figures on Monday during a two-day National Stakeholders’ Discourse on “Enhancing Fiscal Efficiency and Revenue Growth Under the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025” in Abuja.

According to Shehu, the 2025 performance shows a marked improvement compared with N11.93 trillion recorded in 2023 and N21.43 trillion in 2024. He attributed the growth to fiscal reforms, stronger coordination among revenue agencies, enhanced audits, and expanded digital revenue tracking systems.

“Accruals for January to October 2025 alone reached N23.06 trillion, surpassing the full-year figures of previous years,” Shehu said. “This achievement reflects the positive impact of digital tracking, fiscal discipline, and reforms that have broadened the revenue base across both oil and non-oil sectors.”

He noted that the improved inflows have strengthened allocations to federal, state, and local governments, reducing volatility and the country’s dependence on oil revenues.

Shehu highlighted that the Tax Act 2025, set to take effect in January 2026, follows extensive consultations by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform. The Act harmonises fragmented tax laws, eliminates duplications, simplifies compliance, and aims to create a predictable and sustainable fiscal environment.

Other speakers at the discourse emphasised the importance of collaboration for effective implementation. Dr. Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, represented by Mr. Peluola Olusegun, stressed that fiscal reforms require active engagement from governments, legislative agencies, institutions, and the private sector.

Mr. Desmond Akawor, Chairman of RMAFC’s Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee, described the Tax Act as a milestone reform, designed to modernise tax administration, strengthen compliance, close revenue leakages, and expand the revenue base at all government tiers.

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Tax Reforms Committee, further explained that the reforms aim to create a fairer, simpler, and more efficient tax system to boost economic growth. He noted that certain taxes, including those on food, shelter, and education, would be discontinued from January 2026, reflecting a citizen-focused approach to taxation.

Shehu urged stakeholders to engage with experts to clarify misconceptions and ensure smooth implementation, reiterating RMAFC’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and safeguarding Nigeria’s federation revenues.

