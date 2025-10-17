Fed Govt Sues Senator Nwebonyi Over Remarks Against Senator Natasha

The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally charged Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, with five counts of criminal defamation over comments allegedly made against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

The charge, marked CR/547/2025, was filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja by the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, under the authority of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation. The legal proceedings were initiated by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mohamed Babadoko Abubakar.

The charges stem from comments made by Senator Nwebonyi in various televised interviews between March 3 and March 29, 2025, on Arise TV, Channels TV, TVC, and News Central Television. According to the prosecution, the statements were designed to tarnish the image of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, portraying her in a light that invites public ridicule and contempt.

In one of the broadcasts cited in Count One, specifically on Arise TV’s NewsDay programme hosted by Aaron Akerejola and Cynthia Areh, Nwebonyi is quoted saying:

“This is not the first time this woman is doing this. This is a woman that has accused Yahaya Bello of sexual harassment… This is the same woman that accused Reno Omokri… Are you the only woman in Nigeria? Senator Natasha! What is wrong with you?”

He went further to state:

“This is madness. Nigerian women should rise against this… Senator Natasha is spoiling game for Nigerian women trying to enter politics… Who are you? A mother of six… from different men… and you think that her character is not questionable.”

The Federal Government contends that these and similar comments made across other platforms amount to deliberate and malicious imputation, intended to harm Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reputation, in contravention of Section 391 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory. These offences are punishable under Section 392, which allows for a sentence of imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Counts Two through Five reiterate similar instances where Nwebonyi is accused of making unsubstantiated and derogatory statements with intent to defame. The prosecution emphasized that the senator acted with reckless disregard for truth and aimed to subject his female colleague to public disgrace.

Senator Nwebonyi, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, is expected to appear before the FCT High Court in Abuja to enter his plea and face trial.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.