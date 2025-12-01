FCTA Revokes 1,095 Abuja Property Titles, Lists High-Profile Defaulters Including Ex-Governors and Political Figures

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has released a list of individuals and entities linked to 1,095 property titles recently revoked over unpaid statutory land charges.

The affected properties are situated in high-profile districts including Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse. In a public notice signed by FCTA management, the agency stated that enforcement actions will begin after the expiration of a 14-day final grace period on November 25, 2025.

According to the FCTA, 835 properties defaulted on ground rent payments, while 260 properties failed to pay violation and land use conversion fees.

Notable individuals on the list include former Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, former Cross River Governor Donald Duke, Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Senate President David Mark, and former Osun Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.