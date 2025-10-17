FCTA Goes Tough on Illegal Structures, Demolishes 11 Buildings in Apo-Dutse

17, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken a tough stance against illegal structures in Abuja, demolishing 11 buildings in Apo-Dutse for flouting development regulations.

Demolition Exercise Sparks Concerns

The buildings, located on Garba Duba Street in Dutse District, were said to be too close to high-tension power lines and a stream channel, posing serious environmental and health hazards. According to the Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, the developers had ignored repeated warnings and stop-work notices despite having their building plans rejected. The FCTA had offered alternative allocations to the affected developers, but they refused to comply.

Galadima said the administration will no longer tolerate defiance of urban development regulations and will surcharge offenders for demolition costs. “Developers are hereby advised to ensure they obtain necessary approvals before embarking on any construction to avoid falling victim of similar consequences,” he warned.

Residents of the area had expressed mixed reactions to the demolition exercise, with some commending the FCTA for enforcing regulations while others lamented the loss of property.

Abuja Residents Urged to Prioritize Compliance

The FCTA’s latest enforcement action underscores the importance of compliance with development regulations in Abuja. Residents and developers are advised to prioritize obtaining necessary approvals and adhering to urban planning guidelines to avoid similar consequences. The administration has vowed to continue cracking down on illegal structures, and experts say this move is a step in the right direction towards promoting sustainable urban development in the nation’s capital.

The FCTA’s demolition exercise sends a strong message to developers in Abuja: flout development regulations at your own peril. As the administration continues to enforce urban planning laws, residents and developers alike are reminded of the importance of compliance and responsible development practices. The FCTA’s tough stance is expected to promote orderly development and safeguard the environment in the nation’s capital.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.