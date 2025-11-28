FCTA begins enforcement on 1,095 revoked property titles over unpaid land charges

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has initiated full enforcement on 1,095 property titles recently revoked over persistent failure by owners to settle statutory land charges. Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant on public communications and social media to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

The affected properties are located in some of Abuja’s most exclusive districts, including Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse. According to the FCTA, the owners repeatedly ignored demands to pay outstanding ground rent, certificate of occupancy fees, penalties for violations and land use conversion charges.

Out of the total revoked titles, 835 were linked to default on ground rent payments, while 260 involved breaches related to land use conversion fees and other statutory penalties. The administration noted that several public notices were issued between May and November 2025 across major newspapers, online platforms and television stations, warning defaulters to clear their debts or risk losing their titles.

Following the expiration of a final 14-day grace period on November 25, Minister Wike approved immediate enforcement actions. The FCTA added that continued non-compliance contravenes section 28 (5a & 5b) of the Land Use Act and violates the conditions attached to statutory rights of occupancy.

The administration urged all property owners in the Federal Capital City to ensure prompt settlement of their land obligations to avoid similar sanctions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.