FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe to Formalize ADC Membership on December 18

By Naija247news

Abuja, Dec. 17, 2025 — Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), will formally register as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday, December 18, officials have confirmed.

Kingibe had in July announced her decision to leave the Labour Party (LP) for the ADC, describing the move as part of a deliberate political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections. She emphasized that her registration would be concluded with “noise and fanfare,” signalling a symbolic and high-profile transition.

“I’m totally and completely committed to ADC. But obviously, as the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, don’t expect me to just take a lunch break and go collect a card. I want to do so with noise and fanfare,” Kingibe said earlier.

According to a statement by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Kennedy Mbele, the registration ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the ADC national headquarters in Wuse, Abuja.

The statement said the event will officially mark her exit from the Labour Party and her formal induction into the ADC. Top-ranking party officials, ADC candidates contesting the February 21 FCT Area Council elections, party faithful, and members of the media are expected to attend.

“Kingibe’s bold step of joining ADC makes her the only serving senator in the new but vibrant opposition party, ADC,” the statement said, describing her political experience and profile as “an invaluable asset in any political space across the globe.”

Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday rejected a motion sponsored by Kingibe seeking legislative action to address a range of governance challenges affecting Abuja.

Her move to ADC is widely seen as part of a broader strategic alignment by politicians positioning for influence ahead of the 2027 elections, strengthening the opposition landscape in Nigeria’s capital

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.