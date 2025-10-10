FCT Police Arrest 12 Suspects Over Death of Arise TV Journalist Somtochukwu Maduagwu in Gishiri Robbery

Investigators recover weapons, stolen phones, and cash as intelligence trail by Scorpion Squad unravels deadly gang behind Abuja high-rise tragedy.

By Naija247news – Abuja | October 10, 2025- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested twelve suspected armed robbers in connection with the violent attack that claimed the lives of Arise TV journalist Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, at the Unique Apartment in Gishiri Village, Katampe District, Abuja.

The breakthrough followed a manhunt ordered by Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, who tasked the elite Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Godfrey, to track down the perpetrators of the deadly September 29 assault, which occurred around 3:30 a.m.

Digital Forensics Crack the Case

According to a confidential police intelligence report titled “Arrest of the Notorious Armed Robbers Involved in the Robbery That Led to the Death of Arise News Staff Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu and the Security Man Guarding Unique Apartment, Barnabas Danlami,” detectives made significant headway through “digital and reconstructive intelligence” provided by Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB STRATOC.

The operation led to the arrest of key suspects across the FCT and Kaduna axis, including Shamsudeen Hassan, Hassan Isah, Abubakar Alkamu (Abba), Sani Sirajo (Dan Borume), Mashkur Jamilu (Abba), Suleiman Badamasi (Dan-Sule), Abdul Salam Saleh (Na-Durudu), Zaharadeen Muhammad (Gwaska), Musa Adamu (Musa Hassan), Sumayya Mohammed (Baby), Isah Abdulrahman (Abbati), and Musa Umar (Small) — all from various parts of Katsina, Kaduna, and Borno States.

Tragic Night at Gishiri

Eyewitnesses recalled that fourteen armed men stormed the apartment complex, shooting a security guard before invading the premises. In a frantic attempt to escape, Maduagwu, aged 29, reportedly leapt from her third-floor apartment and later died from injuries sustained, despite emergency treatment at Maitama District Hospital.

The police report revealed that some of the suspects were traced through phones stolen from the victims’ apartment, which investigators tracked to multiple locations before the arrests were made.

Suspects Confess, Weapons Recovered

During interrogation, Shamsudeen Hassan allegedly confessed to shooting the security guard who attempted to block their entry, while Sani Sirajo admitted to trying — but failing — to stop Maduagwu from falling off the building.

Police also recovered a cache of arms and items linked to the attack, including one fabricated AK-47 rifle, 36 rounds of live ammunition, one locally made pistol, a pump-action gun, two live cartridges, nine torchlights, four mobile phones, and cash proceeds from the robbery.

The suspects reportedly shared ₦200,000 each from the loot, while one of them drove away the victims’ white Honda CR-V during the operation.

The remaining members of the gang were later intercepted while en route to another planned robbery at Maitama, according to the police report.

Lawyers Call for Swift Justice

Reacting to the arrests, Abuja-based lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi commended the FCT Police Command for its prompt response but urged immediate prosecution of the suspects.

“The police should not stop at the arrest. They must ensure diligent prosecution. Delaying justice would dishonour the family of the victim,” Olajengbesi said in a statement.

Similarly, human rights lawyer Oladotun Hassan cautioned against hasty trials without due process, calling for thorough investigation and competent prosecution.

“The police deserve commendation for their work so far, but due diligence must guide the process. We can’t afford a case that collapses in court because of poor prosecution,” Hassan told Naija247news.

Ongoing Investigation

The FCT Police Command confirmed that all suspects are in custody and have confessed to the crime, but said investigations are still ongoing.

“Pictures of the suspects are redacted till the remaining fleeing members of the gang are apprehended,” the police report concluded.

A Nation in Mourning

The tragic death of Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, a rising broadcast journalist with Arise TV, has sparked grief and outrage across Nigeria’s media community.

Her death underscores the growing security challenges within the Federal Capital Territory, even in high-end districts once considered safe.

