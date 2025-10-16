FCMB Group Launches ₦160 Billion Public Share Offer to Meet CBN Capital Requirements

Lagos, Nigeria — FCMB Group Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, has officially unveiled the facts behind its ₦160 billion public share offer, providing investors and market stakeholders with a comprehensive insight into the Group’s fundamentals, growth strategy, and long-term vision.

The disclosure was made during a “Facts Behind the Offer” session at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos on Monday, October 13, 2025. The event brought together capital market operators, fund managers, analysts, and key stakeholders, who engaged with the Group’s leadership to understand the rationale for the public offer and the strategic steps being taken to strengthen the bank’s capital base.

The session followed the Analyst and Investor Session held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, where FCMB Group’s executives highlighted performance trends, strategic direction, and the Group’s progress in delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Why the Offer?

The ₦160 billion public share offer, which began on October 2, 2025, is aimed at enabling First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new ₦500 billion capital requirement for international banks. The offer comprises 16 billion shares at ₦10 each and is set to close on November 6, 2025.

“This public offer is part of our strategic plan to recapitalise and meet regulatory requirements, while positioning FCMB as a strong, internationally licensed bank,” said Mr. Ladi Balogun, Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc.

This initiative builds on a ₦147.5 billion share sale in 2024, the first in 16 years, which was oversubscribed by 33%and attracted over 42,800 investors, with 92% participating digitally. Analysts expect similar strong investor confidence in this second phase of FCMB’s three-stage recapitalisation programme.

Strategic Objectives and Next Steps

Following the public offer, FCMB Group plans to sell minority stakes in two subsidiaries, with the proceeds injected back into the bank. This step will ensure that qualifying core capital surpasses the ₦500 billion threshold, effectively completing the recapitalisation programme and securing compliance with international banking regulations.

FCMB’s focus on digital participation, transparency, and strong governance reflects its commitment to long-term shareholder value and sustainable growth. Investors can subscribe to the offer through multiple channels:

Digital Platforms: FCMB Mobile App and Retail/Business Banking Platforms

Websites: publicoffer.fcmb.com and invest.ngxgroup.com

In-Branch: FCMB branches nationwide

Stockbrokers: Licensed stockbrokers nationwide or CSL Stockbrokers (02012777628 / cslservice@fcmb.com / cslcsu@fcmb.com)

Market Engagement

The event showcased FCMB Group’s commitment to investor education and market transparency. Attendees included:

Alhaji Rasheed Yusuf , Doyen of the Nigerian Capital Market

Mr. Tony Ibeziakor , Head, Primary Market, NGX Limited

Mr. Olufemi Shobanjo , CEO, NGX Regulation Limited

Mr. Jude Chiemeka , CEO, NGX Limited

Mr. Ladi Balogun , Group CEO, FCMB Group Plc

Mr. Gbolahan Joshua , Executive Director/COO

Mr. Femi Badeji, Executive Director, Coverage & Investment Banking

“FCMB Group remains focused on building a resilient and competitive financial institution, capable of supporting Nigeria’s evolving economic needs,” said Mr. Balogun.

The Group emphasised that the public share offer represents not just a capital-raising exercise, but also a demonstration of confidence in Nigeria’s capital market, the growing digital engagement of investors, and the future growth potential of FCMB Group.

Investor Confidence and Digital Participation

The strong subscription rates in the previous share sale and current digital-first approach highlight a shift in investor behaviour, with a growing number of Nigerians participating through online channels, reducing reliance on in-branch transactions and increasing market efficiency.

“Our aim is to ensure that the recapitalisation process is fully inclusive, transparent, and accessible to both retail and institutional investors nationwide,” added Mr. Gbolahan Joshua, Executive Director/COO.

With the ₦160 billion public share offer, FCMB Group Plc is positioning itself as a robust, well-capitalised bank ready for international operations, while contributing to Nigeria’s financial sector stability and growth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.