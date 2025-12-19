FCCPC unseals Ikeja DisCo, says firm committed to resolve consumer complaints

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has formally unsealed the headquarters of Ikeja Electric Plc in Lagos after the power distribution company signed a binding commitment to adhere to a structured remedial process addressing violations of consumer rights.

Naija247news gathered that the commission sealed the facility on December 11 after Ikeja Electric was found in violation of directives issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), particularly relating to customer account unbundling and prolonged power disconnection.

According to the FCCPC, Ikeja Electric allegedly failed to implement NERC’s directive mandating the unbundling of a maximum demand customer account into 20 individual accounts. Naija247news understands that the affected consumer had been without electricity supply for more than two and a half years, sparking a series of complaints that triggered regulatory action.

In a statement issued on Friday by Ondaje Ijagwu, Director of Corporate Affairs at Ikeja Electric, the company acknowledged the commission’s concerns and confirmed that it had entered into an enforceable undertaking to resolve all consumer-related complaints channelled through the FCCPC within agreed timeframes.

Naija247news reports that the statement emphasised that Ikeja Electric had recommitted to cooperation with all lawful oversight mechanisms in the electricity sector and pledged to accelerate dispute resolution procedures. The undertaking reportedly includes a compliance framework aimed at preventing breaches that undermine consumer welfare.

However, the FCCPC, while confirming the reopening of the headquarters, issued a stern warning to Ikeja Electric, stressing that any breach of the agreement could lead to renewed sanctions, escalated penalties, and wider enforcement measures under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA).

Speaking on the development, the Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, described the commission’s intervention as a necessary step to enforce statutory consumer protections embedded in the FCCPA (2018).

Bello explained that the sealing of Ikeja Electric’s headquarters had been a decisive but appropriate response to a prolonged regulatory breach that risked strengthening impunity within the nation’s electricity sector. He stated that the FCCPC would continue to ensure service providers comply with lawful directives, especially when consumer harm is evident.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that consumers are treated fairly and service providers comply with lawful decisions and directives,” Bello said. Naija247news gathered that he underscored the importance of strict adherence to consumer rights protections and the consequences for organisations that attempt to undermine such standards.

According to Naija247news, Bello further clarified that the FCCPC does not approach enforcement as a punitive exercise but as a regulatory tool designed to achieve balanced outcomes. He added that the commission recognises progress achieved through voluntary compliance, credible commitments, and demonstrated accountability.

“Enforcement is not an end in itself. Where compliance is achieved and credible commitments are made, the commission will respond appropriately,” he said, noting that the outcome reflects a balanced regulatory philosophy.

Naija247news understands that Bello maintained that FCCPC enforcement actions will intensify where consumer harm persists, while the commission will scale down intervention where enforceable compliance is established. He stressed that what remains constant is the agency’s obligation to protect consumer interests and uphold accountability within regulated industries.

The latest development marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s evolving electricity regulatory landscape, as the FCCPC continues to push for stricter consumer rights enforcement in line with the country’s energy sector reform goals.

Naija247news reports that electricity distribution companies have frequently come under scrutiny for estimated billing, delayed service restoration, infrastructural neglect and unresolved consumer complaints. The FCCPC has recently expanded monitoring and compliance audits across utilities, telecommunications companies, and financial service operators.

Industry observers say the Ikeja Electric case may serve as a warning signal to other electricity providers, particularly those facing unresolved complaints relating to tariffs, meter access, and community power disputes. Analysts argue that consistent enforcement could help restore public confidence in the electricity market and narrow disputes between consumers and service providers.

According to Naija247news, the FCCPC intervention also aligns with growing public demands for accountability amid persistent supply challenges. Many consumers believe regulatory pressure is critical to strengthening efficiency and customer service standards within distribution networks.

With Ikeja Electric now compelled to follow an enforceable remedial path, attention remains on whether the power company will fulfil its obligations and rebuild consumer trust. Naija247news gathered that failure to meet clearly defined timelines may activate new sanctions, including financial penalties, administrative enforcement, and expanded oversight.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.