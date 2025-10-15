Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Fayose Predicts More PDP Governors Will Dump Party

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has predicted that three more governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon resign from the party. This prediction comes amid a growing exodus of PDP governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Fayose’s statement has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with many Nigerians wondering what this means for the PDP.

PDP’s Woes Continue

Fayose’s prediction is the latest in a series of setbacks for the PDP. Recently, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, defected from the PDP to the APC, along with 23 lawmakers. This latest development has raised concerns about the PDP’s ability to retain its members and its relevance in the country’s political landscape. Fayose himself defected from the PDP in September 2025, citing internal party issues and alleged sabotage by the party leadership.

Implications for 2026 Elections

Fayose’s prediction could have significant implications for the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State and potentially other states. If more governors defect to the APC, it could give the ruling party an upper hand in the elections. The PDP will need to act quickly to stem the tide of defections and restore confidence in its leadership.

PDP’s Internal Crisis

The PDP’s internal crisis shows no signs of abating, with factionalism and infighting plaguing the party. The party’s leadership will need to take drastic measures to resolve its internal disputes and prevent further defections. Until then, the PDP’s future looks uncertain.

Ayodele Fayose’s prediction that three more PDP governors will soon resign from the party is a worrying sign for the PDP. As the party struggles to retain its members, it remains to be seen what steps it will take to prevent further defections. One thing is certain, however: the PDP’s woes are far from over.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Senate Probes Air Peace Runway Mishap in Port Harcourt
Next article
“Nigeria’s One-Party Drift: How APC’s Expanding Grip Threatens the Soul of Our Democracy,” by Emma Tochi
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dickson Slams Fellow PDP Govs Defecting to APC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The defections of some Peoples Democratic...

Finance Minister Wale Edun’s London Trip Sparks Concerns, Here’s the Truth

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The recent trip of Nigeria's Finance...

Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Super Eagles and Gabon to clash in Morocco, with...

“We Humbly Request the Deposition of Oba Oloyede” — Ipetumodu Ruling Houses Call on Governor Adeleke

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Following the monarch’s U.S. conviction for COVID-19 relief fraud, Osun ruling houses urge immediate vacancy of the Apetumodu stool and legal formalization of deposition.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dickson Slams Fellow PDP Govs Defecting to APC

Politics & Governance 0
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The defections of some Peoples Democratic...

Finance Minister Wale Edun’s London Trip Sparks Concerns, Here’s the Truth

Politics & Governance 0
15, October 2025/Naija 247news The recent trip of Nigeria's Finance...

Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

FootBall 0
Super Eagles and Gabon to clash in Morocco, with...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria