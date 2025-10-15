Fayose Predicts More PDP Governors Will Dump Party

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has predicted that three more governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon resign from the party. This prediction comes amid a growing exodus of PDP governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Fayose’s statement has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with many Nigerians wondering what this means for the PDP.

PDP’s Woes Continue

Fayose’s prediction is the latest in a series of setbacks for the PDP. Recently, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, defected from the PDP to the APC, along with 23 lawmakers. This latest development has raised concerns about the PDP’s ability to retain its members and its relevance in the country’s political landscape. Fayose himself defected from the PDP in September 2025, citing internal party issues and alleged sabotage by the party leadership.

Implications for 2026 Elections

Fayose’s prediction could have significant implications for the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State and potentially other states. If more governors defect to the APC, it could give the ruling party an upper hand in the elections. The PDP will need to act quickly to stem the tide of defections and restore confidence in its leadership.

PDP’s Internal Crisis

The PDP’s internal crisis shows no signs of abating, with factionalism and infighting plaguing the party. The party’s leadership will need to take drastic measures to resolve its internal disputes and prevent further defections. Until then, the PDP’s future looks uncertain.

Ayodele Fayose’s prediction that three more PDP governors will soon resign from the party is a worrying sign for the PDP. As the party struggles to retain its members, it remains to be seen what steps it will take to prevent further defections. One thing is certain, however: the PDP’s woes are far from over.

