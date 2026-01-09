Faroukgate: Dangote Petitions EFCC Over Alleged Corruption by Ex-NMDPRA Boss

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) – Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, has formally petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and illicit enrichment against Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The petition, submitted through Dangote’s legal team and signed by Lead Counsel, Dr. O.J. Onoja, SAN, was filed at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja following the withdrawal of an earlier complaint lodged with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Legal sources say the move was a strategic decision aimed at fast-tracking investigation and possible prosecution.

In the petition, Dangote urged the anti-graft agency to probe alleged abuse of office and unexplained wealth accumulated by the former petroleum regulator during his tenure, and to prosecute him if a prima facie case is established.

“We make bold to state that the Commission is strategically positioned, along with sister agencies, to prosecute financial crimes and corruption-related offences, and upon establishing a prima facie case, the courts do not hesitate to punish offenders,” the petition stated, citing Lawan v. F.R.N (2024) and Shema v. F.R.N (2018).

Dr. Onoja further called on the EFCC, under the leadership of Olanipekun Olukoyede, to act with urgency, noting that decisive action would serve as a deterrent to other public officers with corrupt tendencies.

“The Commission’s firm resolve in handling this matter with dispatch is not only imperative but will also restore public confidence in Nigeria’s regulatory institutions,” the petition added.

The development has intensified scrutiny of regulatory oversight in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, particularly amid longstanding concerns over conflicts of interest and elite impunity.

Dangote had earlier, on December 14, 2025, publicly questioned Mr. Ahmed’s financial dealings, alleging that the former regulator was living far beyond his legitimate means. According to the petition, four of Ahmed’s children reportedly attended elite boarding schools in Switzerland, with estimated costs running into several millions of dollars.

The schools listed include Montreux School, Aiglon College, Institut Le Rosey, and La Garenne International School, with each child allegedly spending six years in secondary education abroad. Dangote estimated annual tuition, travel, and upkeep per child at about $200,000, bringing the total cost of secondary education to approximately $5 million.

The petition further alleged that an additional $2 million was spent on tertiary education for the four children, including about $210,000 for one child’s Harvard MBA programme in 2025.

“Nigerians deserve to know the source of these funds, especially when many parents in Mr. Ahmed’s home state of Sokoto struggle to pay as little as ₦10,000 in school fees,” Dangote stated.

As of the time of filing this report, Engr. Farouk Ahmed has not publicly responded to the allegations. The EFCC has also not issued an official statement confirming whether a formal investigation has commenced.