“Fani-Kayode, Omokri Should Be the Last Persons Representing Nigeria Abroad” — Yoruba Group Blasts Tinubu’s Ambassadorial Nomination

A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Ìgbìnmó Májékóbájé Ilé-Yorùbá, has strongly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the reported nomination of former presidential aide and social commentator, Reno Omokri, for an ambassadorial posting—describing the development as a national embarrassment that undermines Nigeria’s moral standards and political integrity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the group’s Convener, Olusola Badero, and delivered through its Home Director, Princess Balogun, the Union said Omokri’s nomination “defies logic and insults the collective memory of Nigerians,” given his long history of publicly attacking Tinubu, including leading overseas protests and accusing the Nigerian president of drug-related offences.

“Omokri Should Be the Last Person Representing Nigeria Abroad” — Yoruba Group

The organisation recalled how Omokri once mobilised anti-Tinubu demonstrations at Chatham House in London, repeatedly alleging that the president was linked to narcotics cases in the United States—allegations Omokri pushed across social media platforms and international outlets.

“It is shocking, embarrassing and deeply troubling that President Tinubu would nominate someone like Reno Omokri,” the statement read.

“This is a man who openly called President Tinubu a drug baron, insulted him globally, and mobilised protests to discredit him. Yet today, he is being packaged to speak for the Nigerian state.”

Fani-Kayode Also Indicted in Past Attacks on Tinubu

The group further condemned the president’s continued association with former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, who, before joining Tinubu’s political coalition, had repeatedly mocked the president—claiming he required medical assistance before public appearances, describing him as unfit for office, and amplifying the same drug allegations.

“For both Omokri and Fani-Kayode to have accused the president of being a drug baron in the past, yet be rewarded with influence and patronage today, raises serious concerns about this administration’s values,” the Yoruba Union said.

“A Pattern of Rewarding Those Without Credibility”

Ìgbìnmó Májékóbájé Ilé-Yorùbá argued that the decision fits into a broader pattern where individuals with “troubling moral records” are elevated into sensitive positions, while those with integrity are sidelined.

“Reno Omokri has himself been entangled in multiple personal controversies, yet he is being elevated to represent Nigeria in the diaspora,” the group added.

“This level of impunity is beyond redemption. People with questionable character are being handed the responsibility of speaking for a nation of over 200 million citizens.”

Concerns Over Nigeria’s Global Image

The Union expressed worry that the presidency appears indifferent to rising international criticism regarding the government’s commitment to integrity, transparency and good governance.

“Instead of appointing credible technocrats and men and women of proven integrity, the government keeps empowering mediocre actors, individuals associated with election controversies, and people who have oppressed citizens in various forms,” the statement said.

They warned that if the trend continues, the quality of public officers will deteriorate further:

“Even those with the most tainted reputations will begin to seek public office boldly, knowing that loyalty—not character—is the only qualification needed.”

“This Is Not Governance—It Is Transactional Politics”

The group lamented that rewarding individuals who once insulted or opposed the president sends dangerous signals and erodes public confidence.

“For how long will Nigerian politicians continue to reward thugs, opportunists and individuals without values with juicy appointments?” the group asked.

“This is not governance. It is the redistribution of power to those who insulted the president the most before switching allegiance.”

Call for Vigilance

Ìgbìnmó Májékóbájé Ilé-Yorùbá called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and demand higher standards from government officials, stressing that the nation risks global ridicule if individuals with “compromised histories” continue to be placed in key positions.

“This nation deserves better,” the group declared. “Nigeria cannot rebuild with compromised characters steering the ship of state.”

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.