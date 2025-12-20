Falcon Aerospace Appoints Capt. Ahmed Borodo as Non-Executive Director Amid Global Expansion Drive

In a major move signalling its continued global expansion and strengthened market position within the aviation industry, Nigerian aviation firm Falcon Aerospace Ltd has appointed Capt. Ahmed Borodo as a Non-Executive Director. The announcement was made on Saturday in Lagos, marking another strategic milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

Naija247news gathered that the appointment follows a period of rapid international development by Falcon Aerospace, particularly in business aviation sectors across Africa and emerging global markets. The firm, founded to reposition Africa’s aviation industry, continues to recruit top-tier professionals to drive its long-term business vision.

According to Naija247news, the company confirmed the announcement in a statement issued to journalists in Lagos, explaining that Borodo would bring extensive expertise and leadership depth to the organisation. His track record in aviation management and flight operations, alongside decades of industry experience, positioned him as a strong fit for Falcon Aerospace’s evolving corporate structure.

Naija247news understands that Capt. Borodo currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Flybird Aircraft Management Services Ltd, a private sector aviation company offering business aircraft management solutions. He is also a seasoned commercial pilot whose exposure to aircraft operations, safety processes and aviation business management is considered instrumental to his selection.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Aerospace, Erika Achum, described the appointment as a strategic step designed to energise the company’s board and reinforce its presence in the increasingly competitive aviation market.

“As we grow and consolidate our position in the business aviation market across Africa and beyond, we are constituting our board with eminent personalities whose vision and qualities align with our values. Therefore, I am delighted to welcome Capt. Ahmed Borodo to the board as Non-Executive Director,” Achum stated.

Naija247news reports that Achum further emphasised that Borodo played a crucial role in the early establishment of Falcon Aerospace, helping shape the organisation during its formative years. She noted that the company’s existing partnership with Flybird Aircraft contributed to the creation of OrientJets in Aruba in 2024, signalling a joint business model aimed at shaping premium business aviation services across continents.

Borodo, reacting to his appointment, expressed profound appreciation to the board of Falcon Aerospace for what he termed an honourable acknowledgement of his contributions and career journey.

“I feel honoured to be appointed to the board of this highly innovative and dynamic organisation. I was privileged to have been part of Falcon Aero’s story from the beginning and I am delighted by the company’s bold moves in the last two years,” Borodo said.

He added that his commitment to aviation excellence aligns strongly with the company’s vision and future plans, expressing confidence that his involvement would further accelerate Falcon Aerospace’s operational success and market relevance.

In a related remark, Chief Operating Officer of Falcon Aerospace, Tejumade Salami, highlighted that Borodo would provide strategic oversight and independent counsel as a Non-Executive Director, helping guide the organisation through a rapidly evolving and globally competitive aviation marketplace.

Naija247news gathered that Salami noted the firm’s expansion blueprint, stressing that Borodo’s experience would be vital as the company navigates new markets, technological transitions, capital development and international partnerships.

According to Naija247news, Falcon Aerospace’s operational strategy focuses on delivering business aviation solutions across Africa and global hubs, supporting charter operations, aircraft management and emerging aeronautical partnership frameworks.

Borodo, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Development Studies from Ado Bayero University, Kano, also boasts multiple global flight certifications. He obtained an FAA Private Pilot License (PPL) in 2007 and completed Commercial Multi-Engine Certification from Flight Safety International in the United States.

Prior to establishing Flybird Aircraft Management Services, he served as a pilot at Virgin Nigeria Airways, Gyro Air, and Azman Air Services, gaining diverse operational experience in global flight environments.

Naija247news understands that Falcon Aerospace is in the process of strengthening its executive and non-executive portfolios to sustain long-term profitability, deepen aviation innovation and shape Africa’s presence in global aviation partnerships.

As the company continues its expansion across aviation sectors, industry analysts believe that Borodo’s background, combined with Falcon Aerospace’s strategic leadership, will reinforce Nigeria’s corporate identity in the global aviation market.

Naija247news reports that the firm aims to capture new business aviation territories through integrated regional and international operations, partnerships and investment-driven business models—positioning Falcon Aerospace as one of the rising players in Africa’s aviation transformation journey.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.