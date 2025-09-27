Falana Slams Tinubu Over Alleged Move to Remove INEC Chairman, Warns Against Constitutional Breach

Naija247news reports that renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over alleged plans to place the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on terminal leave ahead of the expiration of his tenure.

Naija247news gathered that Falana, in a public statement, described any such move as unconstitutional and a direct affront to the independence of the electoral body, which is guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution (as amended). He insisted that neither the President nor the executive arm has the legal authority to suspend or compel the INEC chairman to go on terminal leave.

Naija247news understands that Falana’s comments have ignited a new wave of political and constitutional debate, especially as Nigeria prepares for a fresh round of off-cycle elections and pre-2027 political realignments.

According to Naija247news, Falana warned that allowing such a precedent could erode democratic values and weaken the independence of key institutions. “INEC is not a parastatal under the Presidency. The chairman’s tenure and removal are clearly spelled out in the constitution, and there is no room for executive interference,” he said.

Naija247news reports that speculation has been rife in recent weeks over Professor Yakubu’s future at the commission, with political watchers citing subtle moves to sideline him. Critics argue that such actions may be politically motivated to influence electoral outcomes or restructure INEC’s leadership in favour of ruling party interests.

Social media reactions monitored by Naija247news also reflect widespread public concern. Many Nigerians have hailed Falana for taking a principled stand, while others have questioned the timing and motives behind the purported move.

Naija247news gathered that the concept of “terminal leave” does not exist within INEC’s legal framework, and any forced leave could be challenged in court as an illegal act. Legal experts suggest that only the National Assembly, acting on a resolution supported by two-thirds majority, has the power to remove an INEC chairman, and even then, only for proven misconduct or incapacity.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.