Failure to serve charges stalls Sowore’s arraignment in Tinubu ‘defamation’ case

The scheduled arraignment of Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential candidate, was on Tuesday stalled at the Federal High Court in Abuja due to procedural lapses by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija247news understands that the DSS had filed a five-count criminal charge against Sowore, alongside social media giants X Corp (formerly Twitter) and Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook), over an alleged defamatory comment directed at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija247news gathered that the suit, filed on September 23 and marked FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2025, stems from a post made by Sowore on August 25 where he described President Tinubu as a “criminal.” This comment was in reaction to the President’s anti-corruption remarks during a recent visit to Brazil.

In response, the DSS had written to X Corp requesting the urgent deactivation of Sowore’s verified account. Naija247news reports that the service also demanded that Sowore issue a public apology within seven days. The DSS required him to retract his post on the same platform, publish apologies in at least two national newspapers and two television stations, and submit a formal representation to DSS headquarters or via email.

Naija247news understands that Sowore refused to comply, leading to the filing of the criminal charges and the scheduling of the arraignment for September 30.

However, during the court session, Marshal Abubakar, counsel to Sowore, objected to the commencement of the trial, citing failure of the prosecution to properly serve the defendant with the charges. He argued that in a joint criminal matter, all parties must be present or represented before the court can assume jurisdiction.

Although the prosecution, represented by M.B. Abubakar, claimed that all parties had been served, presiding judge Umar Muhammad confirmed from court records that Sowore had not been personally served. The court also noted that X Corp and Meta were only served electronically via email.

Following an oral application, Sowore was eventually served in court, but his counsel insisted that the law allows for at least three days between service and arraignment. The judge upheld the position, stating that the defendant must be given adequate time to study the charges.

Additionally, Naija247news gathered that Meta’s legal representative, Mofeso Oyetibo, pointed out that the charge sheet had no count specifically directed at Meta, questioning the rationale behind its inclusion in the case.

The matter was adjourned to October 27 for proper arraignment.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.