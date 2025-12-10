Failed Benin Coup Leader Reportedly Hiding in Togo as Regional Tensions Mount

The leader of the failed coup in the Benin Republic, Lt Col Pascal Tigri, is reportedly hiding in neighbouring Togo, a senior government official in Benin told the BBC on condition of anonymity. The Beninese government is expected to formally request Tigri’s extradition, though Togo has not publicly commented on the matter.

The foiled coup is the latest in a worrying wave of military takeovers and attempts across West Africa, highlighting the fragility of democratic governance in the region.

According to reports, the coup attempt began early Sunday, December 7, 2025, when a group of soldiers appeared on state television claiming they had seized power, while gunfire erupted near the presidential residence. The plot was swiftly thwarted after Nigeria deployed fighter jets at the request of President Patrice Talon, assisting loyalist forces alongside French special forces.

“The National Guard is a recent creation within our army, initiated by President Talon as part of our fight against terrorism. It is a land forces unit equipped with significant resources, and its personnel are well trained,” Benin Government spokesman Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji said.

During the brief takeover, the rebel soldiers accused President Talon of mismanaging the country, pointing to deteriorating security in northern Benin, repeated military losses near borders with Niger and Burkina Faso, cuts to healthcare services, tax hikes, and restrictions on political activities.

The coup leader, Tigri, reportedly escaped after the failed attempt, prompting the regional bloc ECOWAS to condemn the incident. SaharaReporters earlier reported that troops from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Côte d’Ivoire were deployed to secure key installations across Benin.

Benin, a former French colony and one of Africa’s most stable democracies, remains among the continent’s poorest nations despite being a leading cotton producer. President Talon, a businessman often called the “king of cotton,” came to power in 2016 and is expected to step down next year after completing his second term. He has reportedly endorsed Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as his preferred successor.

The attempted coup comes amid a growing regional pattern, following recent coups or attempted takeovers in Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and Niger, raising concerns over West Africa’s political stability. Russia’s increasing influence in some Sahel states and the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS to form the Alliance of Sahel States have added new dimensions to the security challenges.

Nigeria condemned the Benin coup attempt, describing it as a “direct assault on democracy,” underscoring the growing need for coordinated regional security measures.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.