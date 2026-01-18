Fact-Check Debunks Viral Claim of Pantami–Aisha Buhari Marriage

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 18, 2026 (Naija247news) – A viral social media claim alleging that former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, is set to marry former First Lady Hajiya Aisha Buhari has been conclusively debunked as false following a detailed investigation by fact-checking platform PRNigeria.

The claim, which circulated widely on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), was accompanied by an image presented as a “pre-wedding” photograph of the two public figures. The post gained significant traction on pages including Adamawa Pulse, drawing thousands of reactions and shares amid speculation following Aisha Buhari’s completion of her Islamic mourning period (iddah) in November 2025.

The rumour was further amplified after being reshared by notable figures, including former senator Shehu Sani and northern politician Magaji Muazu, intensifying public speculation online.

Digital Forensics Confirm Image Is Fake

According to PRNigeria’s findings, the image in question was subjected to InVid verification forensics and AI-detection analysis, which confirmed that the photograph was artificially generated.

Investigators found that the image had been digitally manipulated, with the faces of Pantami and the former First Lady superimposed onto a wedding-themed template, creating the false impression of a pre-marital photo shoot.

Checks of the official social media accounts of both Pantami and Aisha Buhari showed no announcement, reference, or indication suggesting any marriage plans. Keyword searches across credible Nigerian and international news platforms also yielded no supporting evidence.

Pantami, Buhari’s Aide Issue Firm Denials

In a direct phone interview with PRNigeria, Professor Pantami dismissed the claim in unequivocal terms.

“It is shocking that anyone would fabricate such a rumour. President Buhari is a father figure to us, and we regard his widow as a mother. The claim is baseless and impossible,” Pantami said.

Similarly, Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, rejected the story in a post on Facebook.

“The story being circulated that Hajiya Aisha Buhari has agreed to marry Sheikh Isa Ali Pantami is an outright lie. There is absolutely no truth in it whatsoever,” Ahmad wrote in Hausa.

Biography Confirms No Remarriage Plans

Further evidence contradicting the rumour emerged from a recently released 600-page biography titled From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, authored by Dr. Charles Omole and unveiled at the State House in December 2025.

The book states explicitly that the former First Lady has no intention of remarrying, citing personal and family considerations.

“She will not remarry… she has grandchildren; one husband was enough,” the biography noted, describing her transition to a quieter life focused on family and her foundation.

Conclusion: Claim False and Misleading

With multiple authoritative denials, forensic verification confirming image manipulation, and no credible evidence supporting the allegation, PRNigeria concluded that the viral claim is false and misleading, and that the circulating “pre-wedding” image is an AI-generated fabrication.