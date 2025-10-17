Menu
FAAC Shares N2.103 Trillion to Federal, State, and Local Governments for September 2025

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Government, states, and local government councils have shared a total of N2.103 trillion as revenue from the Federation Account for September 2025, according to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The allocation, made during a meeting chaired by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Ogunjimi, came from a gross total of N3.054 trillion, covering Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), and the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

In a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the breakdown showed that:

  • The Federal Government received N711.314 billion

  • States received N727.170 billion

  • Local Governments got N529.954 billion

  • Oil-producing states earned N134.956 billion as 13% derivation revenue

Additionally, N116.149 billion was set aside for cost of collection, while N835.005 billion went to transfers, interventions, and refunds.

VAT Collections See Strong Growth

The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting revealed that gross VAT revenue for September stood at N872.630 billion, representing an increase of N150.011 billion from the N722.619 billion recorded in August.

From the VAT collections:

  • N34.905 billion was deducted for collection costs

  • N25.132 billion for transfers, interventions, and refunds

    • Federal Government: N121.889 billion

    • States: N406.297 billion

    • Local Governments: N284.408 billion

      The remaining N812.593 billion was distributed as follows:

Decline in Statutory Revenue

The gross statutory revenue for the month dropped to N2.128 trillion, down from N2.838 trillion recorded in August — a decrease of N710.134 billion.

From this amount:

  • N79.090 billion was earmarked for collection costs

  • N809.873 billion for transfers, interventions, and refunds

    • Federal Government: N581.672 billion

    • States: N295.032 billion

    • Local Governments: N227.457 billion

    • 13% Derivation (Oil-producing States): N134.956 billion

      The balance of N1.239 trillion was shared as follows:

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) Distribution

A total of N53.838 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was also distributed:

  • Federal Government: N7.753 billion

  • States: N25.842 billion

  • Local Governments: N18.089 billion

  • Cost of Collection: N2.154 billion

Revenue Performance Highlights

The FAAC report noted that VAT, Import Duty, and EMTL revenues recorded significant increases, while CET Levies and Company Income Tax (CIT) declined considerably.

Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) recorded a marginal increase, whereas Oil and Gas Royalties and Excise Dutyexperienced slight drops.

Total Distributable Revenue

According to the FAAC communiqué, the total distributable revenue for September 2025 included:

  • N2.239 trillion from Statutory Revenue

  • N812.593 billion from VAT

  • N51.684 billion from EMTL

This brought the total shared amount to N2.103 trillion among the three tiers of government.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

