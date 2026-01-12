FA Cup Shock: Brighton Beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford as Danny Welbeck Strikes Twice

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Old Trafford, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Manchester United’s FA Cup campaign ended in dramatic fashion as Brighton stunned the Red Devils 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, with former United striker Danny Welbeck scoring twice to seal a historic victory.

The win marks Brighton’s first FA Cup triumph over Manchester United, ending a run of six previous defeats to the club in the competition. The victory also brought an abrupt halt to United’s hopes of silverware this season, as the team remains without a permanent manager following Ruben Amorim’s sacking after 14 months in charge.

Welbeck the Hero for Brighton

Brighton took an early lead in the 12th minute when Brajan Gruda capitalized on a scramble inside the box following a header from Georginio Rutter, with Welbeck poised to pounce. The veteran striker doubled Brighton’s advantage in the 65th minute, calmly finishing after a pass from Gruda to send the away fans into raptures.

Manchester United responded late through a Benjamin Sesko header from a Bruno Fernandes corner, but it proved insufficient as teenager Shea Lacey was sent off for collecting two yellow cards, leaving United with no route back into the game.

United’s FA Cup Hoodoo Continues

The loss marks the first time Manchester United have exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle in 12 years. It also means the club will play just 40 competitive matches this season — their fewest in 111 years — as domestic cup hopes vanish early.

Interim manager Darren Fletcher, overseeing his final match in charge, was unable to inspire a response despite introducing substitutes Lacey and Joshua Zirkzee in an attempt to change the game’s momentum.

Key Takeaways

Manchester United now face a difficult Premier League battle, trailing Arsenal by 17 points , with silverware hopes effectively ended for 2026.

Brighton’s win demonstrates their growing confidence and ability to challenge top Premier League teams in knockout competitions.

Danny Welbeck continues to torment his former club, scoring his eighth goal against Manchester United in cup competitions.

The Red Devils must now refocus entirely on their league campaign as FA Cup dreams fade, while Brighton advance to the fourth round for the first time against United, eyeing further glory in this season’s tournament.