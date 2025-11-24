“Ezra Olubi Claims Paystack Fired Him Before Sexual Misconduct Probe Concluded”

LAGOS, Nov. 23, 2025 (Naija247news) – Paystack co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Ezra Olubi, has alleged that the fintech company wrongfully terminated his employment before the conclusion of an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations circulating online.

Olubi made the claim in a blog post published on Sunday, stating that he was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations that surfaced in mid-November after a former partner posted complaints on social media. The post prompted widespread online reactions, with internet users resurfacing a series of explicit tweets Olubi authored between 2009 and 2013. The tweets, many containing sexualised comments involving colleagues and minors, drew strong public condemnation. Olubi has since deactivated his X account.

In response to the initial uproar, Paystack confirmed that it had suspended Olubi pending a formal investigation.

In its earlier statement to TechCabal, the company said:

“Paystack is aware of the allegations involving our Co-founder, Ezra Olubi. We take matters of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, Ezra has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities pending the outcome of a formal investigation.”

The statement added that Paystack would refrain from further comment “out of respect for the individuals involved and to protect the integrity of the process.”

However, Olubi’s blog post titled “Terminated” claims the company moved to dismiss him before the review was completed, alleging procedural unfairness in the handling of the case.

The controversy marks one of the most high-profile internal crises for Paystack since its 2020 acquisition by Stripe, raising wider concerns about workplace governance, leadership accountability, and online reputation risk within Nigeria’s fast-growing tech sector.

Paystack has not yet issued a follow-up statement responding to Olubi’s latest claims.

