Ezekwesili Urges Senate to Reinstate Natasha Akpoti’s Full Privileges and Committee Appointments

Naija247news reports that former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has called on the Nigerian Senate to fully reinstate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, following her recent return to the red chamber after a controversial six-month suspension.

In a statement posted on her verified X account, Ezekwesili described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reinstatement as a critical opportunity for the Senate to correct what she termed a “grave injustice” and to demonstrate a commitment to fairness and democratic principles.

Naija247news gathered that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan resumed her legislative duties on Tuesday, October 8, 2025, after the Senate officially unsealed her office and reversed the suspension imposed on March 6, 2025. During her time away, the senator was denied access to her office, her security details were withdrawn, and her legislative allowances suspended, a move widely criticised by civil society and rights groups.

According to Naija247news, the suspension was imposed after Akpoti-Uduaghan raised allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a matter that has since sparked debate over institutional accountability and the treatment of female lawmakers in Nigeria’s political space.

Ezekwesili, in her statement, congratulated the senator on her return and applauded her resilience in confronting institutional power. “Her victory symbolises the fortitude and resilience necessary to fight injustice perpetrated against citizens by those who abuse public power,” Ezekwesili stated.

Naija247news understands that the former minister urged the Senate to restore Akpoti-Uduaghan’s full rights, including her committee assignments, office staff, and unrestricted participation in plenary sessions.

Ezekwesili further warned that continued hostility against the senator would damage the credibility of the legislative arm, noting that “all reasonable Nigerians” perceived the suspension as an attempt to silence a female lawmaker for speaking truth to power.

“The Senate must prove it can handle all matters involving individual members with maturity and not weaponise public power to unjustly punish the aggrieved,” she wrote.

Naija247news reports that Ezekwesili also framed the issue as one with broader implications for Nigeria’s democratic future. “This is about what kind of democracy Nigeria wants to build—one where no one is punished for standing up for the truth, and where women can lead without fear of bias or bullying,” she said.

She concluded with a cautionary note to Senate leadership, stating, “Nigerians are watching, and history will remember whether the Senate chose vindictiveness or justice.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.