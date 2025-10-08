Explainer: What the EU’s New Biometric Entry/Exit System Means for Travellers from October 12

From Sunday, 12 October 2025, the European Union (EU) will begin rolling out a biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) that will fundamentally change how non-EU nationals — including British visitors — are processed at the bloc’s external borders.

The new system replaces manual passport stamping with digital records that capture each traveller’s entry and exit, including fingerprints and facial images taken on their first arrival. The full rollout is scheduled to be completed by 10 April 2026.

🔍 What’s Changing

Under the EES, first-time visitors to the Schengen area will:

Scan their passport and

Enrol their biometric data (fingerprints and a facial image) at a kiosk or border desk.

On departure, border officials will check the traveller’s digital record to ensure they’ve complied with the “90 days in any 180-day” rule that governs short stays in the Schengen zone.

After that first registration, subsequent trips will only require facial recognition — no more passport stamping.

The EU says the aim is to:

Modernise border management

Prevent identity fraud

Automatically detect overstays

The system will apply at airports, seaports, land borders, and rail terminals serving Schengen countries.

Notably, Ireland and Cyprus are outside Schengen and will not take part.

🇬🇧🇫🇷 How It Works for UK–France Travel

Because French border checks already happen on UK soil for Channel crossings, the EES process will take place before departure.

That means:

At the Port of Dover

Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone

London St Pancras International (Eurostar)

French border police will handle EES registration for relevant travellers.

The rollout will be staggered:

From 12 October 2025: applies only to freight and coach traffic at Dover and Folkestone.

November 2025: extends to passenger vehicles at Dover.

By end of 2025: covers Eurotunnel traffic.

Eurostar will phase in new procedures gradually.

The UK government advises travellers to allow extra time while the system is being introduced.

At key departure points such as St Pancras and Folkestone, travellers will be guided to designated kiosks or pre-registration areas before reaching passport control.

⏱️ Will It Slow the Border?

EU authorities and transport operators insist the introduction will be phased to minimise disruption, and border staff will be able to pause biometric enrolment if queues grow too long.

However, industry bodies — especially haulage and coach associations — warn of potential delays at busy crossings, particularly during the transition period.

The real stress test for the system is expected in Easter 2026 and the summer holiday season, when large numbers of families will travel for the first time since EES began.

👤 Who Is Affected

EES applies to all non-EU nationals entering the Schengen area for short stays, including citizens of:

The United Kingdom

The United States

Australia

And other visa-exempt countries

Children under 12 years old will have a photo taken but no fingerprints collected.

Travellers with EU residence permits issued by a Schengen state are not covered by short-stay EES rules.

🔐 Data and Retention

Each traveller’s EES record combines:

Biometric data (fingerprints + facial image)

Passport information

Digital entry/exit history

According to public briefings, biometric data will be retained for up to three years for standard entries, with longer retention possible in certain cases such as overstays or investigations.

🌍 What Comes Next: ETIAS in Late 2026

The EES is the first step toward the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), now expected to launch in late 2026.

When ETIAS goes live:

Visa-exempt travellers will apply online for an authorisation before departure.

The form will collect personal data and security-related answers.

The fee is €20, up from the originally proposed €7.

Authorisation lasts for three years or until your passport expires — whichever comes first.

Some age groups (likely children and seniors) will be exempt from the fee.

✈️ Practical Tips for Travellers

If you’re travelling after 12 October 2025:

Allow extra time at departure points (especially Dover, Folkestone, and St Pancras).

Follow signage for pre-registration or EES kiosks.

For future trips:

Once you’re enrolled, crossings will be quicker — facial verification replaces passport stamping.

Keep track of your Schengen days:

The EES will automatically calculate time spent in the zone to enforce the 90/180-day rule.

Before ETIAS begins (late 2026):

Apply for authorisation well ahead of travel and note the €20 fee and three-year validity.

🗓️ Key Dates

Phase Date Key Milestone Initial EES rollout 12 Oct 2025 Begins with freight and coach traffic Expansion to car passengers Nov 2025 Dover Full Schengen rollout By 10 Apr 2026 EES live across all entry points ETIAS launch Late 2026 Online travel authorisation system begins

Bottom line:

The EES marks a major shift in how travellers enter Europe — bringing faster, smarter, and more secure borders, but likely some initial delays as systems and passengers adjust.

For now, plan ahead, arrive early, and stay updated via your carrier or government travel sites.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.