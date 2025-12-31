EXPLAINER | How many countries has Donald Trump bombed in 2025?

ABUJA, Dec. 31, 2025 (Naija247news EXPLAINER) – United States President Donald Trump has ordered military strikes in at least seven countries in 2025, despite branding himself “the peace president” and claiming to have ended eight wars in the same year. The most recent confirmed attack targeted a docking facility inside Venezuela, marking the first U.S. strike on Venezuelan soil since operations began against boats accused of drug trafficking in September.

The escalation raises questions about Washington’s expanding military footprint abroad — and how it compares to Trump’s promises to end foreign wars. Conflict monitors at ACLED (Armed Conflict Location & Event Data) told Al Jazeera the U.S. has carried out or partnered in over 620 overseas strikes since Trump returned to office in January 2025.

So where has Trump bombed — and why?

Countries hit by U.S. strikes in 2025

The U.S. has conducted attacks in seven countries this year:

1. Venezuela & the Caribbean

First land strike confirmed this week at a dock linked to alleged drug operations.

Follows U.S. attacks on more than 30 boats since September.

Human Rights Watch says at least 95 people killed, calling them extrajudicial.

U.S. lawmakers demand release of drone footage of a controversial “double tap” strike.

Trump says Venezuela is a “narco state”.

Caracas calls U.S. actions regime-change interference.

2. Nigeria

Christmas Day strikes targeted an ISIL-linked group in Sokoto State.

U.S. claims “multiple ISIS terrorists killed.”

The operation followed heavy political pressure over alleged attacks on Christians — a narrative Abuja disputes.

The first direct kinetic U.S. strike in Nigeria in history.

More attacks are expected, Trump says.

3. Somalia

U.S. air presence expanded dramatically under Trump’s second term.

At least 111 strikes recorded this year — more than Bush, Obama, and Biden combined.

Civilian deaths documented, including children.

Attacks target al-Shabab and ISIS-Somalia.

4. Syria

70 strikes launched on Dec. 19, after a shooting killed U.S. soldiers in Palmyra.

Operation Hawkeye hit weapons depots and suspected ISIL positions.

Trump called it “serious retaliation.”

U.S. troop levels fluctuated but remain active.

5. Iran

June 22 raids hit nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

U.S. says strikes delayed Iran’s nuclear program by two years.

Iran retaliated symbolically by firing at a U.S. base in Qatar — no casualties.

Trump signals readiness for more strikes.

6. Yemen

Dozens killed in attacks on Houthi-controlled sites earlier in the year.

Targets included ports, radars, runways and civilian-linked infrastructure.

Ceasefire reached May 6 after months of daily strikes.

7. Iraq

March 13 strike killed senior ISIL figure Abdallah “Abu Khadijah” al-Rifai.

Conducted with Iraqi intelligence.

U.S. celebrated the operation as a “peace through strength” victory.

So why is Trump striking more countries while promising peace?

Trump campaigned on ending wars, but analysts argue:

Some strikes play to domestic politics, especially religious and security messaging.

Others reflect old Cold War intervention patterns, particularly in Latin America.

Rapid, dramatic action dominates over long-term diplomacy.

“Washington’s escalated offensive in Latin America and strikes in Nigeria and Somalia are partly performative acts,”

says Sarang Shidore of the Quincy Institute.

Despite peace rhetoric, 2025 is shaping into one of America’s most globally active military years in recent memory.

Quick Summary

Country Type of U.S. action Notes Venezuela Strikes on dock + boats 95+ dead; drug war narrative contested Nigeria Anti-ISIS strikes 1st ever U.S. kinetic ops in Nigeria Somalia Air war intensified 111+ strikes; civilian deaths reported Syria Large-scale retaliation 70 ISIL targets hit Iran Nuclear site attacks Set program back two years Yemen Heavy bombardment Ceasefire in May Iraq Targeted kill strike Senior ISIL leader eliminated

Bottom Line

Donald Trump insists he’s strengthening peace.

The data shows he is also waging war from West Africa to the Middle East and Latin America.

Whether this strategy stabilises conflict zones — or risks widening them — is now the defining question for his second term.

